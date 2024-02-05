Seahawks won’t be playing in Brazil in 2024, but London return isn’t ruled out

The NFL announced the “home” teams for next season’s International Series. Of major significance is the first ever trip to São Paulo, Brazil. We can rule out the Seattle Seahawks traveling down to South America, because they do not play the Philadelphia Eagles next season.

A look at the designated host teams for the 2024 International Games: pic.twitter.com/d50kwdMrCB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2024

The Eagles’ opponent is to be determined, but it’ll be a Friday night kickoff in Week 1. Yes, the NFL will consume your life from the jump. Thursday night game for the Super Bowl champions, Friday night game in Brazil, the usual Sunday slate, and then Monday Night Football to wrap it all up.

Based on their road schedule, the Seahawks could theoretically play the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Seattle played at Wembley Stadium in 2018, beating the Raiders by a score of 27-3. Two years ago, the Seahawks lost 21-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Seahawks’ next international trip is a “home” game, as they’re one of only a handful of teams yet to give up a home game when playing either overseas or in Canada.

We’ll likely find out about who the Bears (and other International Series host teams) will be facing before the full regular season schedule comes out in May.