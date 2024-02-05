Report: Seahawks hiring Packers linebackers coach

As the offseason moves along and fans of the Seattle Seahawks eagerly await a new kind of offseason under new leadership, and one of the first orders of business is assembling the coaching staff. The Hawks hired Mike Macdonald less than a week ago, and now the other pieces of the puzzle are slowly coming together.

According to a report late Monday, Macdonald has put one more piece of the puzzle in place when it comes to putting together the defensive coaching staff, and that is addressing who will be coaching the linebackers.

#Seahawks are hiring #Packers assistant Kirk Olivadotti, per a league source. He's expected to coach linebackers. Connection with Mike Macdonald goes back to @GeorgiaFootball @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 6, 2024

As Aaron Wilson notes in his tweet, Kirk Olivadotti coached at the University of Georgia from 2011 through 2013 while Macdonald was a defensive quality control assistant, and was also on staff with Washington during the 2001 NFL season when John Schneider was VP of player personnel.

After leaving Georgia, Olivadotti was the linebackers coach under Jay Gruden in Washington before coaching the inside linebackers at for the Green Bay Packers the past five seasons.