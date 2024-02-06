In Today’s Links: Seattle Seahawks (dot) com takes a little bit of a deeper dive into the psyche of our new head coach; also some mailbag Q and A’s. We’ve hired another coach, maybe even hired another by the end of the day. Maybe a little spending breakdown from the likes of Ben Baldwin, and a final report card on the Seahawks’ CB grou;. Plus, more Super Bowl news and notes, of course. Enjoy your Tuesday.

#np Vanilla Swirl by Mark Whalen

Seahawks News

Seahawks hire Harbaugh's son as special teams coordinator - Seaside Joe

Izzo there any problem with nepotism? Seaside Joe 1801

This chart shows the Seahawks’ positional spending problem - Seahawks Wire

This chart from Ben Baldwin shows how distorted the picture is going into the 2024 offseason.

Talking Seahawks on KJR with Puck & Jim – Seahawks Draft Blog

Today I was on with the great Puck & Jim on KJR — if you missed it you can listen below, please check it out…

Seahawks Mailbag: Mike Macdonald Questions & More - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Numbers of Note About Mike Macdonald - Seahawks.com

Five numbers about Mike Macdonald, the ninth head coach in Seahawks history.

Seahawks NFL Draft: An early look at options with the No. 16 pick - The Athletic

Seattle needs help in the trenches, and they like to trade back. Here's what that could mean for their approach in April's draft.

Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: Did Devon Witherspoon, CB Group Live Up to Hype? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Assembling a young, star-studded group of cornerbacks, the Seattle Seahawks expected Devon Witherspoon and company to carry them defensively, but results across the board didn't quite meet expectations.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals' Marquise Brown Ranked as No. 5 Free Agent WR - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown finds himself near the top of the list of free agent wide receiver rankings.

Four Questions: 49ers Super Bowl Edition, Part 1 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Answering key questions about the San Francisco 49ers before the Super Bowl.

49ers ready for Super Bowl rematch vs. Chiefs, four years later - ESPN

When the 49ers lost to the Chiefs four years ago, they thought they'd be back to the Super Bowl sooner. But the road to the rematch hasn't been easy.

Kyle Shanahan's chase for his first Super Bowl title is reminiscent of Andy Reid before he got the big one - Yahoo Sports

It’s extremely hard to reach the Super Bowl multiple times without being a rockstar head coach. Reid eventually broke through and Shanahan has that same capability.

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan gave Brock Purdy a 4th round grade in draft - Niners Nation

It won’t be a physical trait you can think name about San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy, but this is what impresses head coach Kyle Shanahan the most

Kyle Shanahan’s Super Bowl demons can finally be exorcized vs. Chiefs - SBNation.com

Shanahan’s previous Super Bowl quests ended in historic collapses. Is the third time the charm for the 49ers coach?

Are Rams’ Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua the best under-24 duo in history? - Turf Show Times

The Rams have the best under-24 duo in NFL history?

Los Angeles Rams Elite Receiving Corps Might Be Biggest Strength in 2024 - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams had one of the best passing attacks in the NFL this past season, and they have a chance to be even better in 2024.

Around The NFL

Giants have hired a new defensive coordinator - Larry Brown Sports

The New York Giants have hired a replacement for Wink Martindale. The Giants on Monday hired Shane Bowen as their new defensive coordinator.

Travis Kelce (and Taylor Swift) prompt biggest, wildest media contingent ever at Super Bowl Opening Night - Yahoo Sports

A first-ballot Hall of Fame tight end, with retirement speculation, who just happens to date a megafamous recording star? That’s a cocktail of media crazy nobody in NFL history could duplicate.

Chargers' personnel decisions will be 'collaborative' - ESPN

The Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as head coach on Jan. 24 and Joe Horitz as general manager on Jan. 29.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses legalized gambling, officiating, player safety ahead of Super Bowl LVIII - NFL.com

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of league topics on Monday -- including the game's integrity in regard to legalized gambling, the current state of officiating, diversity initiatives and player health and safety -- during his news confere

Why the Chiefs are the NFL’s blueprint and the 49ers are an outlier: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

The Chiefs' roster-building approach has been nearly textbook. The 49ers' path, meanwhile, has been incredible but not very replicable.

2024 Super Bowl: Ranking every Chiefs and 49ers starter ahead of Las Vegas showdown for NFL crown - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco says the teams are pretty split as he ranks every Super Bowl LVIII starter

2024 Offseason Blueprint: NFL Draft, Free Agency Path for All 32 Teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NFL free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft loom, and each of the 32 NFL teams is in a different position to attack the offseason.