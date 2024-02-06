Report: Larry Izzo interviews to be special teams coordinator elsewhere

In the wake of the Seattle Seahawks opting to move on from the most successful head coach in franchise history, Pete Carroll, many fans were optimistic that the Hawks would retain special teams coordinator Larry Izzo. That, of course, quickly proved to not be what the Hawks dad in store, as reports indicate that the team has inked Jay Harbaugh, son of Jim Harbaugh, to fill that role.

Even with that being the case, though, Izzo remained under contract to the team while the future of much of the 2023 coaching staff remains murky. However, according to a report Tuesday, at least one team is interested enough to bring Izzo in for an interview.

Bucs interview Larry Izzo for special teams coordinator. https://t.co/U7eoKsBock — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 6, 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers found success by poaching Dave Canales off the coaching staff of the Seahawks an offseason ago, so it certainly makes sense for them to return to the same place while looking to replace Keith Armstrong. Armstrong opted to retire after the 2023 season after an NFL coaching career that spanned more than three decades.