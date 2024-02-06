Could Chip Kelly make his return to the NFL and to the Pacific Northwest?

The former University of Oregon head coach is reportedly interviewing with the Seattle Seahawks for the vacant offensive coordinator position, according to The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak.

Sources: Oregon HC Chip Kelly is interviewing with the Seattle Seahawks for their offensive coordinator job tonight.



Chip has garnered a ton of NFL interest, and the Seahawks have had rumored interest in his offense for much of this cycle. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) February 7, 2024

While Kelly is currently UCLA’s head coach, his job security was shaky last season. He’s had interviews for offensive coordinator jobs with other NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders. The last time Kelly coached in the NFL was a one-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

Kelly’s best years were with the Oregon Ducks, where his up-tempo, no-huddle offense was a staple of the college football scene. Oregon made the BCS national title game in 2010, losing to the Cam Newton-led Auburn Tigers. He left for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles after a 46-7 record at Oregon, and brought some of that “blur” offense over to the pros. Kelly won the NFC East in his first season, but failed to win a playoff game in his three-season tenure with the Eagles.

At UCLA, where he’s just 35-34 since his 2018 hiring, Kelly’s offense has shown little resemblance to his Oregon days, indicating a change in style.

So far, the Seahawks have been linked to ex-Washington Huskies play-caller Ryan Grubb, and current Detroit Lions pass-game coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Interest in New York Giants OC Mike Kafka has seemingly been shelved due to the Giants blocking him from interviewing for a lateral move.

The Seahawks and New Orleans Saints are the only teams left without an offensive coordinator, and if reports are true that the Saints will hire Klint Kubiak from the 49ers, then Seattle is technically the last.