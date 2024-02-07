Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

After a mini-break, Seahawks Reacts is back! This is our last one of the 2023 NFL season.

We start off with Super Bowl predictions. It’s the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers yet again. I’d like to think we’re all pulling for the 49ers to not win the Super Bowl, so half of these answers should not be necessary, but I could be wrong. The actual game feels like a tough one to call, so who do you think will lift the Lombardi Trophy?

Let’s turn to the Seahawks and April’s NFL Draft. They are set to pick at No. 16 overall. Over the past four years, Seattle has not traded down from its top pick on draft night. They’ve never used their first-round pick to trade up under John Schneider. Will the Seahawks move on up, move down, or stay put? Take your pick!

Lastly, Seahawks free agency. Seattle doesn’t have a lot of unrestricted free agents set to hit the market. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, and left guard Damien Lewis figure to be the top three most important FAs. Center Evan Brown, tight end Noah Fant, and the great linebacker Bobby Wagner are also out of contract. Who’s the absolute number one priority re-signing for Seattle? Vote now!

Check back on Saturday for the snazzy graphics and the full results in a separate article.