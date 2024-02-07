Today’s Seattle Seahawks links include salary cap talk, draft targets, Mike Macdonald scheme talk from Brock Huard, and the ongoing offensive coordinator search! Enjoy your Wed-nes-Day. Field Gulls loves you.

Seahawks News

Seahawks salary cap & contracts situation, 2024-2025 - Seaside Joe

What contracts can the Seahawks get out of in the next 2 offseasons and how much is there to spend? Seaside Joe 1802

Updated horizontal board (post-Senior Bowl & Shrine Game edition) & identifying potential Seahawks targets – Seahawks Draft Blog

I promised an updated horizontal board after the Senior Bowl and here it is. It’s based on performances in Mobile plus further tape study (eg where I didn’t have a player on the board pre-Senior Bowl but have now watched enough to put them on the grid). I’ve also worked on some of the players who excelled at the Shrine Game. The new board has 197 players graded. The next update will probably come after the combine.

Huard: Seahawks who will benefit from Macdonald's blitz schemes - Seattle Sports

Mike Macdonald's defenses blitz and create pressures, and Brock Huard thinks two Seattle Seahawks will benefit from the new system.

Bump: How hire of Leslie Frazier helps Seahawks' Mike Macdonald - Seattle Sports

Mike Macdonald is the NFL's youngest HC, and he has someone who "been around the block" in Seattle Seahawks assistant HCh Leslie Frazier.

Seahawks hope to re-sign Leonard Williams to contract extension - Seahawks Wire

According to a report by Jeff Howe at the Athletic, there is hope that the two sides can hammer out an extension.

Source - Seahawks expected to hire Jay Harbaugh as ST coordinator - ESPN

The Seahawks are expected to hire Jay Harbaugh as their special teams coordinator under head coach Mike Macdonald, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Big Ray's Garage Grind: Ep. 12: Lessons from Pete Carroll - Seahawks.com

In today's episode: Ray's work with Special Olympics and Education (00:51), Transformation power of inclusion (02:48), Mindful Therapy Group (08:20), Celebrating Authenticity from Pete Carroll (09:25), Richard Diana – Knowing awareness (11:20), Creating s

Better Fit as Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator: Ryan Grubb or Tanner Engstrand? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Only two names have been linked to the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator opening so far, but Ryan Grubb and Tanner Engstrand each offer intriguing resumes for consideration. Which candidate would be the best fit on Mike Macdonald's staff?

NFC West News

Union will respond Wednesday to Roger Goodell's claim that it had no issues with 49ers' practice field - NBC Sports

The Commissioner had the first official word on the 49ers' reported concerns about the practice fields at UNLV, during his Super Bowl weak/week press conference.

49ers news: Christian McCaffrey gives the Niners a big edge vs. the Chiefs - Niners Nation

Why San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey should also be in for a big day

Is 49ers’ Brock Purdy the next Drew Brees? We asked an expert — Brees himself - The Athletic

Purdy was drawn to Brees when he was in high school not only because there was a physical resemblance but also a spiritual one.

How 49ers' Aaron Banks Flipped the Script After Rough Rookie Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Aaron Banks went from being a questionable draft pick to an adequate starter on a Super Bowl contender. Here is how he managed it.

Arizona Cardinals Sign Familiar Wide Receiver to Futures Deal - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed Dan Chisena to a futures contract today.

Post Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl Arizona Cardinals Mock - Revenge of the Birds

Here is an array of talented players who stood out to me in the post-season All-Star bowls

Rams most-improved player was also biggest trade steal of 2023 - Turf Show Times

PFF named Kevin Dotson as the most-improved player on the Rams, which is a steal for Les Snead

'I Expected It!' Los Angeles Rams Running Back Kyren Williams Reveals Confidence Behind Breakout Season - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams was one of the most impressive players in the NFL this season. How did he rise from anonymous backup to a star in Los Angeles?

Around The NFL

Patriots hire ex-Giants head coach as assistant - Larry Brown Sports

The New England Patriots have hired former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as a senior offensive assistant

NFL Power Rankings: 10 most important figures to determine the Super Bowl LVIII champ - Yahoo Sports

Which star will help swing the Super Bowl in his team's favor?

Why Andy Reid will be coaching the Chiefs for the 'foreseeable future' - ESPN

Reid, who turns 66 next month, is in his 25th season as a head coach.

Denver Broncos won't have much room to add free agents - ESPN

After signing multiple free agents last offseason to $50 million-plus deals, the Broncos are much more cash-strapped heading into free agency.

Chiefs defense, youngest in NFL, has powered Kansas City to precipice of Super Bowl repeat - NFL.com

Patrick Mahomes remains a magician, Travis Kelce a GOAT, and Andy Reid a master offensive conductor. Yet they wouldn't be in Super Bowl LVIII if not for the best defense of this Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, which also happens to be the youngest in the NFL.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Coaching updates, mock draft discussions - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with a new episode of the podcast.

2024 NFL free agency: Kirk Cousins, Tee Higgins, Chris Jones headline top 50 free agents this offseason - CBSSports.com

Here's an early look at the free agent class of 2024

Early look at Super Bowl 58: Matchups to watch, highest-graded players, betting trends and more | NFL and NCAA Betting Picks | PFF

Previewing Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, including matchups to watch and betting trends to keep an eye on.