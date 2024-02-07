The Seattle Seahawks’ defensive coordinator search has been relatively quiet, but a new name has emerged as a possible candidate.

Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde has reportedly interviewed for the position, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

#Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde spoke with the #Seahawks about their defensive coordinator role, per source. Durde is also up for Cowboys DC. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 7, 2024

Durde’s NFL coaching career is tied to former Seahawks DC Dan Quinn, who brought him on board as a defensive quality control coach when he was with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. After Quinn was fired and took the Cowboys DC role, Durde was hired as the defensive line coach. As noted by Fowler, Durde is an internal candidate to replace Quinn after he took the Washington Commanders head coaching job.

Prior to coaching, Durde was an NFL Europe linebacker for the Scottish Claymores and Hamburg Sea Devils. As the former NFLUK head of football, he oversaw the creation of the league’s International Player Pathway Program, which is how German-born linebacker Aaron Donkor made the Seahawks practice squad back in 2021.

Durde is the NFL’s first British full-time coach, which was subject to this Hard Knocks segment a couple of seasons ago.

Regardless of who the defensive coordinator is, new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has indicated that he will retain play-calling duties.