Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 129: Bob Condotta

The Godfather of the Seahawks beat sits down with Jacson and Mike to break down what Mike Macdonald’s impact on the Seahawks future is (8:03), forecast who their offensive coordinator might be (28:23), and chop up the Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers (54:10).

