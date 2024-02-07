Report: Andy Dickerson has a new job

While new head coach of the Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald continues to work on building out his coaching staff, the members of the staff from the previous regime continue to slowly move on to elsewhere. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and running backs coach Chad Morton were quickly hired by the Chicago Bears, while Clint Hurtt and Karl Scott were nabbed by the Philadelphia Eagles, though Scott eventually wound up staying in Seattle.

Now, it’s offensive line coach Andy Dickerson who is off to greener pastures. Or, perhaps in this case Browner pastures.

Sources: The Browns are hiring ex-Seattle OL coach Andy Dickerson as their new offensive line coach. Dickerson, who also spend time with the Rams under Sean McVay, replaces Bill Callahan in Cleveland.



Dickerson interviewed for the Browns OC job last month. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 7, 2024

Many fans had hoped that the Hawks would retain Dickerson after his work with young linemen like Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Damien Lewis and Anthony Bradford in recent seasons. However, he is now off to join the Cleveland Browns, where he will be reunited with former Seahawks second round selection Ethan Pocic. Dickerson has coached with the Browns previously, serving as a defensive quality control coach in 2009 and then as the assistant offensive line coach in 2010.