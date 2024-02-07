It sounds like we can cross another name off the list of potential Coordinators for the Seattle Seahawks. This time, it is Ryan Grubb, who is following former Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer down to Tuscaloosa, where he will serve as the OC for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

A source confirmed that Grubb was under consideration by the Seahawks for the OC with Seattle. But Grubb publicly said today he is the new OC at Alabama.https://t.co/NmZNJZ03wb via @BamaCentral — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 7, 2024

Despite some rumors last week that Grubb could be considering a move to the NFL, he cleared that up and clarified that he is sticking with his new position at Alabama. Here is a snippet from Will Miller’s piece for BamaCentral:

Ryan Grubb, who is part of the new coaching staff in Tuscaloosa under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, has recently been linked to the still-open offensive coordinator job with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks. The most recent rumors have centered around former two-time NFL head coach Chip Kelly, however, and Grubb gave a strong indication Wednesday that he is not going to be taking the job. When speaking at the National Signing Day event hosted by Yea Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the 47-year-old introduced himself as the new Crimson Tide offensive coordinator.

So we can rule out another name that has been linked to Seattle. The Seahawks are the only remaining team with a vacancy at the Offensive Coordinator position, which leaves them with holes at both coordinator positions... suffice to say, they still have some work to do this offseason. Stay up to date with the Field Gulls coaching staff tracker.