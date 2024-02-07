As if the New York Giants reportedly blocking Mike Kafka from interviewing for Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator wasn’t enough, they’ve apparently done a little extra to secure his services for 2024.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that Kafka is taking on the role of associate head coach to Brian Daboll. He’ll also be getting a pay raise as part of his new deal.

From Super Bowl Live: The #Giants gave OC Mike Kafka a promotion, setting him up for 2024. pic.twitter.com/sD3QXX42FC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2024

Kafka was eyed as a possible head coach for Seattle, twice interviewing for the job before the Seahawks hired former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. The Giants could not block Kafka from interviewing for the head coaching job, but they could press the block button for a lateral move to offensive coordinator.

This ordeal has been a bit weird but there’s no doubt that the Seahawks have substantial interest in Kafka, and the Giants are just as interested in making sure he’s still a part of their plans through at least the end of next season.

We can move on from Kafka and focus on the other Seahawks offensive coordinator candidates: Detroit Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, and... I wouldn’t totally close the book on Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, despite what he said on Wednesday. I’m not shocked if Grubb isn’t bluffing and is committed to Bama, though.