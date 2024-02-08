Did you know Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has an older brother who’s a Major League Baseball outfielder? Now you do!

Canaan Smith-Njigba was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, which means we have the rarity of siblings in different sports playing professionally in the same city.

“It’s going to be a dream come true,” Jaxon said (via Seahawks.com). “We wanted to play in the same city, bring our light to the city and do amazing things on and off the field. Just being together, we always thought that was the best thing, we didn’t know it was going to happen so quickly. It’s just awesome how God works.”

CSN was drafted by the New York Yankees in the fourth round back in 2017. After several seasons in the minor leagues, the left-handed hitter was dealt to the Pirates in 2021, finally earning a call-up to the big league in 2022. In 18 appearances with the Pirates, he’s 5 for 37 (.135) with three runs scored, five RBIs, and a stolen base.

Mariners spring training kicks off in just over two weeks, so any baseball fans will likely be seeing Canaan in action pretty soon. That’s awesome for the Smith-Njigba family.