In Today’s Links: Seaside Joe gives us reasons not to freak out about getting a QB with an early pick; we’ve got some mock drafts for our Seattle Seahawks, cause yes, the draft is soon-ish; we’ve got a little spotlight on the impressive rookie season of Devon Witherspoon; another coaching candidate’s name is revealed; and, I’m curious, how are we feeling about the possibility that Chip Kelly is the new OC? As they say, talk amongst yourselves.

Seahawks News

5 reasons Seahawks fans shouldn't obsess over draft QBs again - Seaside Joe

A third straight year obsessing over "first round" QB prospects? Not for me: Seaside Joe 1803

Seahawks interviewed Cowboys DL coach for defensive coordinator - Seahawks Wire

According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, the Seahawks interviewed Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde for their open defensive coordinator position.

A Seahawks seven round mock draft — trades and all – Seahawks Draft Blog

This is my first attempt at a Seahawks seven round projection. There are two central thoughts in this mock that I wanted to focus on:

Why Brock & Salk like idea Chip Kelly as Seattle Seahawks OC - Seattle Sports

With the Seattle Seahawks reportedly talking to UCLA's Chip Kelly about offensive coordinator, Brock and Salk detail why they're intrigued.

Numbers of Note From Devon Witherspoon's Rookie Season - Seahawks.com

Five numbers that help explain why Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon is a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Seahawks Round-Up: Mike Macdonald Named The Best Coaching Hire Of The Offseason - Seahawks.com

The 33rd Team ranks the coaching hires around the league over the past month, with Seattle’s hiring of head coach Mike Macdonald ranking No. 1.

Seattle Seahawks Interview Dallas Cowboys DL Coach Aden Durde For Defensive Coordinator Role - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Previously working for Dan Quinn in Atlanta and Dallas, Aden Durde has been under consideration for a promotion to replace Quinn as Cowboys defensive coordinator, but the Seattle Seahawks also have him on the radar for the same position.

NFC West News

49ers news: How Deommodore Lenoir went from the doghouse to a top DB - Niners Nation

The 49ers cornerback has taken a big step up as a starter in 2023.

Kyle Shanahan is ready to meet the moment - ESPN+

Laser focused on finally winning a Super Bowl, the 49ers coach is ready to prove his doubters wrong.

In the 49ers building, Kyle Shanahan is always watching: ‘It’s like Big Brother’ - The Athletic

The surveillance state is just as much a part of the Shanahan coaching tree as the outside zone run game.

Four Questions: 49ers Super Bowl Edition, Part 2 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Answering the top questions that will determine the outcome of the Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Arizona Cardinals Can't Get 'Too Cute' in 2024 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

NFL.com's Kevin Patra says the Arizona Cardinals can't get too cute in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Red Rain Podcast: Budda Trade? Free Agent Competition? Senior Bowl Prospects at Pick 27? - Revenge of the Birds

Hear Kyle Ledbetter’s answer to the question of whether the Cardinals should sign Budda Baker to a contract extension or trade him. And my prediction of what the Cardinals will decide to do.

Rams only have 2 expected cap casualty candidates - Turf Show Times

Rams only clear options to release are Joseph Noteboom, Brian Allen

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Offseason: 5 Biggest Needs After Breakout Campaign - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After a surprising 2023 season, how do the Los Angeles Rams keep their newfound momentum going?

Around The NFL

Patriots name new director of player personnel - Larry Brown Sports

The New England Patriots have promoted Eliot Wolf to director of player personnel and he will have control over the 53-man roster

Super Bowl 2024: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says team is OK with being 'a villain' - Yahoo Sports

The Chiefs are the new team some people love to hate.

Four Verts, Super Bowl edition: We all need Kadarius Toney's confidence, while this specific matchup could prove critical - Yahoo Sports

The final Four Verts of the 2023 season is here, with a couple Super Bowl-related items and a breakdown of the nonsensical Commanders-Ben Johnson drama.

Dolphins to hire Ryan Crow as outside linebackers coach - NBC Sports

The Dolphins have added another coach to their defensive staff.

RB Index: Ranking all 72 starting running backs from the 2023 NFL season - NFL.com

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks all 72 starting running backs from the 2023 NFL season. How high does Rams RB Kyren Williams fly after a breakout Year 2? Does Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs crack the top 10?

HS tales of Super Bowl stars: Mahomes, Kelce, Purdy, Kittle - ESPN

What were Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy and Travis Kelce like in high school? Here's what coaches and teachers had to say.

NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Bijan Robinson flashes for Falcons; Bucs' group shows promise - NFL.com

Where did Bijan Robinson shine -- and where was there room for improvement? How much did rookies power the Buccaneers' playoff push? Eric Edholm grades each NFC South team's 2023 rookie class.

NFLPA wants NFL to make concessions on punishment for gambling, playing surfaces - The Athletic

Howell, the new executive director, has crisscrossed the country to meet with the players on all 32 NFL teams, and 20 of the 32 owners.

Agent's Take: What's next for Chiefs' Chris Jones after Super Bowl 58? Paying star hefty task for Kansas City - CBSSports.com

Will the star defender get the money he commands in Kansas City -- or elsewhere?

2024 NFL Free Agency: Potential landing spots for top offensive linemen | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

We look at potential landing spots for offensive linemen set to hit the free-agent market in the 2024 offseason.