The exodus of former Pete Carroll coordinators and assistants continues.

Former members of the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff continue to get scooped up across the NFL as the Mike Macdonald-era kicks off in the Pacific Northwest. We can add another name to that list now, as former Special teams assistant, Tracy Smith, will be joining first-year Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales in Charlotte.

Another member of Pete Carroll’s staff finds a new job. Tracy Smith the sun of longtime Carroll confidante Carl “Tater” Smith. https://t.co/gqE9er5cq3 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 8, 2024

As you can see in Bob Condotta’s tweet, Smith is the son of “Tater” Smith, who was once called “the most interesting man on the Seahawks,” by the Seattle Times. According to Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire:

Smith, most recently, worked as an assistant special teams coach for the Seattle Seahawks. His 15 years of NFL service also include stops with the Cleveland Browns, the San Francisco 49ers, the then-Oakland Raiders and the Houston Texans—for whom he served as special teams coordinator for in 2020. The Beaumont, Texas native shared a sideline with Canales in 2021 and 2022, when Canales served as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Seahawks.

Stay up to date with the latest Seattle Seahawks coaching hires with the Field Gulls Mike Macdonald Coaching Staff tracker!