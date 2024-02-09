The general sense one could get from Seattle Seahawks fans at-large is our expectations have varied wildly these past few years. Year One of the Geno Project, most fans would have told you that 4 to 6 wins would be a success. Last season, our expectations elevated to 10-12 wins, and a postseason victory. Oh, how we sway! Next season, with a new coaching staff and a re-tooled roster, I’m curious, where are your expectations at? Do you still need more time to estimate the new staff? Are playoff victories required of the new regime year one?

Seahawks News

What consistutes 'success' for Mike Macdonald's start with Seahawks? - Seaside Joe

Super Bowl thoughts and Mike Macdonald expectations: Seaside Joe 1804

Jaxon Smith-Njigba gives super-awkward endorsement of Shane Waldron - Yahoo Sports

Put on the spot, JSN tried to give an endorsement of Waldron's playcalling, but it came out really weird.

Curtis Allen: Important Dates on the Seahawks’ 2024 Calendar – Seahawks Draft Blog

This offseason will be one of the most intriguing in recent Seahawk history.

How should Seattle Seahawks approach their DC search? - Seattle Sports

"I think you interview as many people as possible," former Seahawks wide receiver Michael Bumpus said about the DC search by Seattle.

New Era | The Sound Of The Seahawks: S2 Ep. 17 - Seahawks.com

A new era has officially begun in Seattle as Mike Macdonald was hired as the ninth head coach in the history of the Seattle Seahawks. Take a behind the scenes look at his first few days as the head coach of the Seahawks in this episode of the Sound of the

Is Jamal Adams in the Seahawks’ plans? The team has a lot to consider - The Athletic

Despite impact moments when healthy, Adams has missed 29 games since 2021 and has the league's highest 2024 cap hit among safeties.

Five Reasons Why Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon Should Win Rookie of the Year - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Instantly emerging as a superstar in the Pacific Northwest, Devon Witherspoon proved well worth a top-five investment for the Seattle Seahawks. Will he make history by winning the franchise's first Defensive Rookie of the Year award on Thursday night?

NFC West News

NFL rookie grades, NFC West: Bumper crop buoys Rams; Seahawks snag difference-makers - NFL.com

The Rams didn't own a first-round pick in 2023 -- and still landed several studs, including receiver Puka Nacua. Eric Edholm grades the rookie class in L.A., plus that of every other team in the NFC West.

49ers looking to defy the odds by beating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs - Niners Nation

The 49ers could break a common NFL trend if they can pull off the victory over the Chiefs.

Inside 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup: What to watch when the Niners have the ball - The Athletic

Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has come up with some masterful game plans and will need another vs. San Francisco.

Why the 49ers Trusted Ambry Thomas to be Reinstalled as a Starter - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

49ers defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks details why the 49ers had trust to go back to Ambry Thomas as a starter.

Breaking Down Arizona Cardinals' Best WR Options - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

What are the options to address the Arizona Cardinals needy WR corps?

Three under-the-radar free agents to be in Super Bowl LVIII - Revenge of the Birds

While the big names are known; Chris Jones, L’Jarius Sneed, and Chase Young there are a couple of players who will be on the field on Sunday at Super Bowl LVIII who could be nice additions for the A...

Puka Nacua says leading NFL in drops is biggest regret of Rams season - Turf Show Times

The Rams’ elite rookie led the NFL in drops, which Puka Nacua says can never happen again

Los Angeles Rams Coach Chris Shula Reveals What His New Defense Will Look Like - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Entering his first offseason as the new defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, Chris Shula revealed what his new scheme will look like.

Around The NFL

Chargers bring back assistant coach preferred by Justin Herbert - Larry Brown Sports

Coach Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are bringing back a preferred coach of quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Overhang, Super Bowl edition: Chiefs-49ers key players, matchups, prop bets and prediction - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice breaks down what to expect when each team has the ball, as well as who and what could determine the champion of the 2023 NFL season.

Super Bowl 2024 schedule, odds, news: San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs set for Super Bowl battle in Las Vegas - Yahoo Sports

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.

NFL owners can own up to five percent of a sportsbook company - NBC Sports

The big money is in ownership, and owners can own a chunk of "the house."

Here's the historic season for Texans rookie C.J. Stroud - ESPN

At just 22 years old, the former No. 2 pick out of Ohio State had one of the most prolific first seasons in NFL history.

How Las Vegas took over sports, at Oakland's expense - ESPN

Super Bowl LVIII heralds Las Vegas's arrival as a sports capital, but Oakland fans feel a profound sense of loss for their beloved Raiders and A's.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Bowl LVIII preview - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with another episode of the podcast.

Ranking 15 greatest endings in Super Bowl history: Giants-Patriots games, Rams-Titans wild finish make cut - CBSSports.com

These Super Bowls had us on the edge of our seats until the very end

2024 NFL awards: CBS Sports experts cast final votes for Coach of the Year, MVP and more for NFL Honors - CBSSports.com

Let's celebrate the best of the best

Super Bowl 58 Preview: The best matchups at every position | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

One of the biggest reasons Super Bowl 58 is expected to be so entertaining is the abundance of fun matchups on both sides of the ball.