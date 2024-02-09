The Seattle Seahawks have not one, but two former players on their way to Canton as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Legendary defensive end Dwight Freeney is in the Hall of Fame in just his second year as a finalist. We know Freeney’s best days were with the Indianapolis Colts, but he played four games with the Seahawks in his final season. Freeney recorded three sacks in his brief time in Seattle, which is as many as L.J. Collier managed in 45 games and 0.5 sack more than Ziggy Ansah’s one season with the Seahawks. In total, Freeney racked up 125.5 sacks and made countless offensive tackles look silly with his spin move.

Speaking of making professional football players look silly, Devin Hester is the most prolific returner of all-time. He was electrifying from his literal first game as a pro with the Chicago Bears...

, #DaBears shutout the Packers 26-0 and Devin Hester returns his first punt TD



... to his swan song with the Seahawks. Just pretend that penalty flag isn’t a part of this story.

No one has more combined kick and punt return touchdowns in NFL history, and he’s the all-time king of the punt return. For good measure, he caught 255 passes as a converted wide receiver after playing as a defensive back in college and as a Chicago rookie. Changes to special teams rules have made it virtually impossible for another Devin Hester type of returner to exist.

Hester and Freeney join the likes of Edgerrin James, Carl Eller, Franco Harris, Jerry Rice, and John Randle among Seahawks legends turned Hall of Famers.

A genuine congratulations to both men. Here’s who else made it in!

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

DE Dwight Freeney

KR/WR Devin Hester

WR Andre Johnson

DE Julius Peppers

LB Patrick Willis

LB Randy Gradishar (senior)

DL Steve McMichael (senior)

By the way, Earl Thomas and Marshawn Lynch are eligible in 2025. Just sayin’...