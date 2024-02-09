Report: Coaching departures continue as Sanjay Lal finds new home

It has been almost a month since the Seattle Seahawks shocked many fans and observers by moving on from Pete Carroll, the most successful coach in franchise history after fourteen seasons. Subsequently several members of the coaching staff interviewed elsewhere, including Shane Waldron and Andy Dickerson, with some members of the staff landing a new role quickly, while others continued to seek their next stop.

One member of the coaching staff, who had interviewed with the Chicago Bears along with Shane Waldron and Chad Morton, has reportedly decided where he will coach in 2024, but it’s not the Windy City.

#Chargers are hiring Sanjay Lal as wide receivers coach, per source.



Lal was last with Seattle as pass-game coordinator. Long track record with NFL receivers. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 9, 2024

Sanjay Lal originally joined the Seattle staff for the 2020 season prior to spending 2021 as the wide receivers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and then returning for the past two seasons as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Hawks. Lal previously worked with the new offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, Greg Roman, when Roman was the offensive coordinator and Lal the wide receivers coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and 2016.