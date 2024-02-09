The Seattle Seahawks may still be looking for an offensive coordinator, but they finally have their defensive coordinator.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports that Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde, the first British-born full-time coach in the league, is now a first-time NFL defensive coordinator.

The #Seahawks plan to hire Aden Durde as their defensive coordinator, per source.



Born in England, Durde played in NFL Europe and the NFL before embarking on a coaching career. Now, at age 44, he takes a big role on Mike Macdonald’s staff in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/rLHjppPUX6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2024

Durde has been in the NFL as an assistant coach since 2018. He worked in defensive quality control under former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, back when they were both with the Atlanta Falcons. When Quinn was hired as the Cowboys defensive coordinator, Durde was brought on board as the team’s defensive line coach. The Cowboys have been a top-10 defense throughout Durde’s time in Dallas, and he’s no doubt enjoyed coaching stars Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence, along with rising star Osa Odighizuwa.

Durde is the first true external hire the Seahawks have had at defensive coordinator since Gus Bradley was brought on in the ill-fated Jim Mora season of 2009. Bradley was retained at the position by Pete Carroll, who technically hired Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator in 2013 from the University of Florida, but Quinn was on Seattle’s staff from 2009 to 2010.

One major difference (at least until further notice) is that new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald will be the defensive play-caller, whereas Pete delegated those duties to his coordinators.

As an aside, we have a loose Field Gulls connection to Durde. Prior to becoming an NFL coach, played for the London Olympians in the British American Football Association back in the early 2000s. Our former staff writer and expert film analyst Matty F. Brown currently serves as the Olympians’ defensive coordinator.

Welcome to Seattle, Aden!