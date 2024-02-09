As expected, it didn’t take too long for former Seattle Seahawks special teams coordinator Larry Izzo to land his next job.

Izzo will take up the same position with Dan Quinn’s Washington Commanders, according to Commanders beat writer Ben Standig.

The Washington Commanders are hiring Larry Izzo as their special teams coordinator, per source.



* Seattle's special teams coordinator since 2018

* 3-time SB champ as a player

* Grew up in NoVa (Ashburn's Broad Run HS) — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 9, 2024

The Seahawks reportedly hired Jay Harbaugh, son of Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, to be Mike Macdonald’s special teams coordinator.

Izzo joined the Seahawks staff in 2018 as an assistant to Brian Schneider. When Schneider stepped down from his position as main ST coordinator, Izzo took the reins in 2021. The Seahawks have had a top-10 ranked special teams unit in DVOA every season under his watch. Seattle’s kick and punt coverage units were notable bright spots during his tenure.

This news also means that all three main Seahawks coordinators from Pete Carroll’s 2023 staff are now with other NFL teams. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was hired by the Chicago Bears, defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt is now the defensive line coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, and now Izzo will join Hurtt in the NFC East but with the rival Commanders.