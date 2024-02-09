 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former Seahawks special teams coordinator Larry Izzo hired by Commanders

Jay Harbaugh will take over Izzo’s role in Seattle.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: DEC 12 Seahawks at Texans Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As expected, it didn’t take too long for former Seattle Seahawks special teams coordinator Larry Izzo to land his next job.

Izzo will take up the same position with Dan Quinn’s Washington Commanders, according to Commanders beat writer Ben Standig.

The Seahawks reportedly hired Jay Harbaugh, son of Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, to be Mike Macdonald’s special teams coordinator.

Izzo joined the Seahawks staff in 2018 as an assistant to Brian Schneider. When Schneider stepped down from his position as main ST coordinator, Izzo took the reins in 2021. The Seahawks have had a top-10 ranked special teams unit in DVOA every season under his watch. Seattle’s kick and punt coverage units were notable bright spots during his tenure.

This news also means that all three main Seahawks coordinators from Pete Carroll’s 2023 staff are now with other NFL teams. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was hired by the Chicago Bears, defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt is now the defensive line coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, and now Izzo will join Hurtt in the NFC East but with the rival Commanders.

In This Stream

Mike Macdonald hired by Seahawks, replacing Pete Carroll as head coach

View all 89 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...