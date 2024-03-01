Despite John Schneider’s seemingly candid response of “I can’t tell you how it’s going to go,” when asked about the 2024 QB situation for the Seattle Seahawks, the organization made a bold statement about their commitment to Geno Smith if reports are to be believed; at least for the coming season.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, sources have indicated that the team has notified its returning starter that he will remain on the roster this coming season at his currently agreed salary.

Sources to @BleacherReport: The #Seahawks have informed Geno Smith he will be on the roster in 2024 under his current contract.



I’m told Smith has received commitment from Seattle’s front office. pic.twitter.com/VdaN4Tcjlj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 29, 2024

Smith is set to make $12.7 million this season, and has a cap number of $26.4 million according to Over the Cap. The organization recently guaranteed his salary for the 2024 NFL season by keeping him on the roster, as Daniel Chavkin reported for Sports Illustrated last month.

Smith signed a three-year, $105 million contract last offseason, but only the first year of the deal was guaranteed at signing. If the Seahawks wanted to move on from Smith in the offseason, they could have released or traded Smith without incurring too much of a cap penalty.

While this report has yet to be confirmed by anybody such as Bob Condotta or Brady Henderson, it also has yet to be denied, meaning that it should remain on radar until otherwise indicated.

Re the Schultz report, it’s unclear when that convo took place (I’ve yet to confirm). If it was within the last day or so, my read is B. The Seahawks will make more moves to shed salary/cap next week, but only one — Geno’s restructure — was done pre-combine. Why would that be? https://t.co/0azKnZTlP9 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 1, 2024

As you can see in the tweet above, one reason why this is so noteworthy to me is that it does seem to indicate that the possibility of a trade is significantly less likely now. All this being said, we are just barely getting into draft season, and we are on the precipice of Free Agency. A lot can change between March and September, so stay tuned for further developments. In the meantime, I personally am finding some solace in the knowledge that we are very likely to see Geno under center come Week 1.