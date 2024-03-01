Inklings of info from the 2024 scouting combine; can and will the ‘Hawks trust Geno to secure the QB1 slot?; enticing draft prospects to watch-out for, and more juicy Seahawks news than you need in an afternoon. Join the fun. Field Gulls.

Seahawks News

5 ways the Seahawks seem different without Pete Carroll - Seaside Joe

In the first 2 months of John Schneider's reign atop the Seahawks, the franchise is already much different: Seaside Joe 1825

Combine day one recap: Florida State’s Braden Fiske shines on a mostly average day – Seahawks Draft Blog

It’s no exaggeration to say Fiske had one of the best D-line performances at the combine in recent memory. He just looked like he was on a different level to everyone else. He stole the show with a complete performance that should propel his draft stock to new heights, as he followed up a dynamic Senior Bowl showing.

Bump: Numbers that show Seattle Seahawks 'can count on' Geno - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus wants Geno Smith to be the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback next year, in large part because of his stats in late, close games.

Schneider: Why Seattle Seahawks met top draft QBs at combine - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks met with some of the top NFL Draft quarterbacks at the combine. John Schneider breaks down why that's the case.

Who To Watch In The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine - Seahawks.com

Of the over 321 prospects at this year’s Combine, here’s a list of notable players from the PNW in attendance, as well as players the experts have been mocking to the Seahawks in the first round.

Seattle Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson Gets Honest About Relationship with Pete Carroll - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

NFC West News

49ers interviewing Chiefs DBs coach for vacant DC position - Niners Nation

The 49ers are bringing in one of Kansas City’s top assistants for an interview.

49ers staying patient in search for new defensive coordinator - ESPN

After things didn't work out with former coordinator Steve Wilks, the 49ers' brass is taking its time to find the right fit.

49ers Targets at the Combine: Thursday-Friday - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the players the San Francisco 49ers should target at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday and Friday.

What's Best-Case Draft Scenario for Arizona Cardinals? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals need one player to slip down the boards at the NFL Combine.

Improvement on NFLPA Report Card is important, especially for certain areas - Revenge of the Birds

Improvements in the family area, and weight room highlight changes in Arizona Cardinals grades.

Les Snead: Rams GM talks Kevin Dotson, the draft, and Aaron Donald - Turf Show Times

Rams general manager Les Snead provides some insight into Kevin Dotson and how they’ll approach the draft

Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead and Coach Sean McVay 'Believe in Being Aggressive' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams had a solid season last year, and if the team is aggressive, they could be even better this upcoming season.

Around The NFL

Broncos player reportedly made bonehead move before having cars stolen - Larry Brown Sports

A Denver Broncos player reportedly made a boneheaded move before having multiple cars stolen at the team's training camp site

After Lions' breakthrough season, it's time to go all in toward a championship push - Yahoo Sports

As challenging as it was to turn a toxic, woebegone franchise into a viable championship contender, it’s the final steps of the ladder that always prove the most challenging.

Commanders owner Josh Harris sitting in on QB prospect interviews at NFL combine - Yahoo Sports

Josh Harris wants to get to know his next quarterback.

Some NFL executives downplay NFLPA survey results, because of course they do - NBC Sports

The NFL Players Association has established a new tradition.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Combine fantasy preview - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for another episode of the podcast.

Panthers HC Dave Canales: Not planning to 'fix' QB Bryce Young, just need him to 'do his part' in offense - NFL.com

When new Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales was asked Tuesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine what his plan was to “fix” quarterback Bryce Young in 2024, Canales said he didn’t feel the sophomore signal caller’s play was necessarily broken.

Why the Chiefs and owner Clark Hunt ranked so low in the latest players survey - The Athletic

The Chiefs received a D-plus or worse in seven of 12 categories, including locker room, treatment of families and team travel.

Justin Fields trade rumors: These three NFL teams have already shown interest in a possible deal for Bears QB - CBSSports.com

The Bears QB will likely be on the move soon

Highest-graded interior offensive linemen from the 2023 NFL season: Frank Ragnow claims top spot | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow led interior offensive linemen in PFF grade in 2023, followed by the Atlanta Falcons' Chris Lindstrom.