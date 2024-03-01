The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine continues in Indianapolis with Day 2 of on-field drills. Thursday saw the defensive linemen and linebackers get the combine drills underway, and now it’s time for the defensive backs and tight ends to kickstart the month of March.
Obviously the most prominent tight end in this class is Georgia’s Brock Bowers, who figures to be the only one at his position to be taken in the first round. More locally, Washington’s Jack Westover is on the older side as a prospect but could be one to watch from a Seattle Seahawks perspective.
Defensive back encompasses both safeties and corners, so the list of combine invitees is extensive. Michigan’s Mike Sainristil had eight receptions as a wide receiver in 2019, but as a cornerback he intercepted six passes in 2023. If you want to talk about versatility, Utah safety Sione Vaki also had 317 yards rushing as a running back in addition to his defensive duties.
NFL Network and the NFL+ streaming service have live combine coverage. For those who don’t want to watch and just want to follow along with the results, the 2024 NFL Combine Results Tracker may be accessed here.
On-Field Drill Dates (all airing on NFL Network, streamed on NFL+)
Friday, March 1 (noon PT) - Defensive Backs, Tight Ends
Saturday, March 2 (10 am PT) - Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs
Sunday, March 3 (10 am PT) - Offensive Linemen
Combine Invitees
Defensive Backs
- Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
- Daijahn Anthony, Mississippi
- Terrion Arnold, Alabama
- Cole Bishop, Utah
- Beau Brade, Maryland
- Millard Bradford, TCU
- Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville
- Javon Bullard, Georgia
- Calen Bullock, USC
- Jaylon Carlies, Missouri
- Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
- Ryan Cooper Jr., Oregon State
- Cooper DeJean, Iowa
- M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh
- Marcellas Dial, South Carolina
- Johnny Dixon, Penn State
- Willie Drew, Virginia State
- Renardo Green, Florida State
- Kamal Hadden, Tennessee
- Dominique Hampton, Washington
- Myles Harden, South Dakota
- Daequan Hardy, Penn State
- Cam Hart, Notre Dame
- Jaden Hicks, Washington State
- Khyree Jackson, Oregon
- DJ James, Auburn
- Carlton Johnson, Fresno State
- Isaiah Johnson, Syracuse
- Elijah Jones, Boston College
- Jarrian Jones, Florida State
- Jaylen Key, Alabama
- Kamren Kinchens, Miami
- Kalen King, Penn State
- Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
- Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
- Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
- Patrick McMorris, Cal
- Max Melton, Rutgers
- Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
- Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest
- Josh Newton, TCU
- Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
- Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State
- Tyler Owens, Texas Tech
- Andru Phillips, Kentucky
- Deantre Prince, Mississippi
- Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
- Josh Proctor, Ohio State
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
- Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State
- Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
- Christian Roland-Wallace, USC
- Mike Sainristil, Michigan
- Andre’ Sam, LSU
- Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
- Tykee Smith, Georgia
- Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State
- Tarheeb Still, Maryland
- T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
- Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
- Ro Torrence, Arizona State
- Sione Vaki, Utah
- Josh Wallace, Michigan
- Ryan Watts, Texas
- Nate Wiggins, Clemson
- Evan Williams, Oregon
- James Williams, Miami
Tight Ends
- Erick All, Iowa
- AJ Barner, Michigan
- Jaheim Bell, Florida State
- Brock Bowers, Georgia
- Devin Culp, Washington
- Dallin Holker, Colorado State
- Theo Johnson, Penn State
- Trey Knox, South Carolina
- Tanner McLachlan, Arizona
- Tip Reiman, Illinois
- Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
- Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
- Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
- Cade Stover, Ohio State
- Jack Westover, Washington
- Jared Wiley, TCU
