The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine continues in Indianapolis with Day 2 of on-field drills. Thursday saw the defensive linemen and linebackers get the combine drills underway, and now it’s time for the defensive backs and tight ends to kickstart the month of March.

Obviously the most prominent tight end in this class is Georgia’s Brock Bowers, who figures to be the only one at his position to be taken in the first round. More locally, Washington’s Jack Westover is on the older side as a prospect but could be one to watch from a Seattle Seahawks perspective.

Defensive back encompasses both safeties and corners, so the list of combine invitees is extensive. Michigan’s Mike Sainristil had eight receptions as a wide receiver in 2019, but as a cornerback he intercepted six passes in 2023. If you want to talk about versatility, Utah safety Sione Vaki also had 317 yards rushing as a running back in addition to his defensive duties.

NFL Network and the NFL+ streaming service have live combine coverage. For those who don’t want to watch and just want to follow along with the results, the 2024 NFL Combine Results Tracker may be accessed here.

On-Field Drill Dates (all airing on NFL Network, streamed on NFL+)

Friday, March 1 (noon PT) - Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Saturday, March 2 (10 am PT) - Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Sunday, March 3 (10 am PT) - Offensive Linemen

Combine Invitees

Defensive Backs

Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Daijahn Anthony, Mississippi

Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Cole Bishop, Utah

Beau Brade, Maryland

Millard Bradford, TCU

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville

Javon Bullard, Georgia

Calen Bullock, USC

Jaylon Carlies, Missouri

Caelen Carson, Wake Forest

Ryan Cooper Jr., Oregon State

Cooper DeJean, Iowa

M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh

Marcellas Dial, South Carolina

Johnny Dixon, Penn State

Willie Drew, Virginia State

Renardo Green, Florida State

Kamal Hadden, Tennessee

Dominique Hampton, Washington

Myles Harden, South Dakota

Daequan Hardy, Penn State

Cam Hart, Notre Dame

Jaden Hicks, Washington State

Khyree Jackson, Oregon

DJ James, Auburn

Carlton Johnson, Fresno State

Isaiah Johnson, Syracuse

Elijah Jones, Boston College

Jarrian Jones, Florida State

Jaylen Key, Alabama

Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Kalen King, Penn State

Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Patrick McMorris, Cal

Max Melton, Rutgers

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

Josh Newton, TCU

Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

Tyler Owens, Texas Tech

Andru Phillips, Kentucky

Deantre Prince, Mississippi

Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

Josh Proctor, Ohio State

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Christian Roland-Wallace, USC

Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Andre’ Sam, LSU

Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Tykee Smith, Georgia

Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

Tarheeb Still, Maryland

T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

Ro Torrence, Arizona State

Sione Vaki, Utah

Josh Wallace, Michigan

Ryan Watts, Texas

Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Evan Williams, Oregon

James Williams, Miami

Tight Ends