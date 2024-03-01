Just like last year, the Seattle Seahawks are checking in on many of the presumptive top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. Will they actually take one this year? You have to wait until the end of April for that answer.

J.J. McCarthy, a national champion at the University of Michigan, is not only the latest quarterback to meet with Seattle, he’s the latest Michigan player the Seahawks have spoken with at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

McCarthy even had a humorous line from the interview process.

Jim Harbaugh STILL has issues with Pete Carroll?



JJ McCarthy tells all after his interview with the Seattle Seahawks @ChatSports @TylerJonesLive @TylerJSmithh pic.twitter.com/JElLX4uW7X — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) March 1, 2024

“I did see [Jim Harbaugh] right before my Seattle interview,” McCarthy said. “Funny story—he walked in there, obviously all over and all hugs and all that.

As he was leaving, the Seattle Seahawks guys were saying ‘Oh you wouldn’t be here if Coach Carroll was still our head coach,” McCarthy added.

Of course, Carroll and Jim Harbaugh were great rivals in college and the pros. Seattle has had no issues drafting from Harbaugh’s Michigan teams, including Mike Morris and Olu Oluwatimi in last year’s draft. He similarly doubled up on Wolverines in 2017, although I’m pretty sure Lano Hill and Amara Darboh will not be considered memorable draft picks.

McCarthy may have won it all with Michigan but he’s been a polarizing prospect. Pending any red flags in combine testing/medicals, it seems that within inner circles it’s likely that McCarthy will be taken in the first round, if not possibly in the top-10. Michigan played with a commanding lead so frequently that McCarthy wasn’t put in too many difficult situations in his two seasons as a starter. And yet, he led a game-tying “must have” touchdown drive against Alabama in the CFP semis. His mobility and arm strength are considered among his top physical traits.

The other quarterbacks the Seahawks have met with are Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU, Drake Maye of North Carolina, and (informally) Tulane’s Michael Pratt. Teams are allowed 45 formal meetings at the combine.