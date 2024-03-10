In Today’s Links: Tyler Lockett pay cut; Schneider talks Adams trade; potential LB targets for our Seattle Seahawks. What else we got? More, for sure, but it’s all about the ‘Hawks, yeah? Mostly. Free Agency is just getting started and our squad seems like they will be in the mix for new players. Stick with Field Gulls. We will bring you all the pertinent information.

Seahawks News

Tyler Lockett takes pay cut to stay with Seahawks - Seaside Joe

Seahawks GM John Schneider defends the Jamal Adams trade - Seahawks Wire

Why I don’t want the Seahawks to be particularly active or aggressive in free agency – Seahawks Draft Blog

There’s only one type of free agent deal worth having. It’s the ‘Bennett and Avril’ type. You get a player who is weirdly underestimated by the league on a cheap contract, they come in and play fantastically well and you wonder how on earth it all happened. This is rare.

Flurry of salary dumps floods NFL free agency with safety surplus - Seattle Sports

A surplus of safeties are now flooding the free agency market after many veterans have been released, including two by the Seahawks.

Seahawks redo Tyler Lockett's deal, keeping him on team in 2024 - Seattle Sports

Source -- Tyler Lockett restructures deal with Seahawks - ESPN

Tyler Lockett's new deal is for two years and a base value of $30 million, with another $4 million available in incentives and nearly $13 million guaranteed for this coming season.

Seahawks Analysis: 5 Free Agent Targets to Fortify Seattle's Linebacker Corps - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Given their production in 2023, the Seattle Seahawks could choose to run it back at linebacker with Bobby Wagner and/or Jordyn Brooks returning, but coach Mike Macdonald may want to search for upgrades in the middle.

NFC West News

49ers Draft Rumors: Mike McGlinchey didn’t have many interviews before pick - Niners Nation

Is 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan a Leader of Men? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Dream Free Agent Signings for Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Defensive prospects from the 2024 combine for Cardinals fans to know - Revenge of the Birds

Rams OL Depth Chart: Alaric Jackson can start at LT in 2024 and beyond - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles Rams Announce Sean Desai, Jerry Schuplinski Hires - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Around The NFL

Chiefs make massive decision on Chris Jones - Larry Brown Sports

Broncos reportedly trade WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns in exchange for picks - Yahoo Sports

Browns agree to trade for Jerry Jeudy - NBC Sports

2024 NFL free agency: Five targets to sign, potential deals - ESPN

Falcons need to settle QB question as free agency looms - ESPN

2024 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks - NFL.com

Why are so many NFL safeties being cut? Will their market vanish like it did for RBs? - The Athletic

Kirk Cousins to Falcons? Sam Howell to Broncos? QB predictions for every NFL team - The Athletic

Agent's Take: Target prices for Chris Jones, other intriguing defensive players with expiring contracts - CBSSports.com

Biggest free-agent bargains of the 2023 NFL season | NFL Draft | PFF

Austin Scott breaks down some of last year's best bargain-bin free agents to get an idea of how this year may work out.