Tyler Lockett pay cut; Schneider talks Adams trade; potential LB targets for our Seattle Seahawks. Free Agency is just getting started and our squad seems like they will be in the mix for new players.
Seahawks News
Tyler Lockett takes pay cut to stay with Seahawks - Seaside Joe
As we expected, Tyler Lockett needed to re do his contract to stay with Seahawks 3/9/2024
Seahawks GM John Schneider defends the Jamal Adams trade - Seahawks Wire
Seahawks GM John Schneider defends the Jamal Adams trade
Why I don’t want the Seahawks to be particularly active or aggressive in free agency – Seahawks Draft Blog
There’s only one type of free agent deal worth having. It’s the ‘Bennett and Avril’ type. You get a player who is weirdly underestimated by the league on a cheap contract, they come in and play fantastically well and you wonder how on earth it all happened. This is rare.
Flurry of salary dumps floods NFL free agency with safety surplus - Seattle Sports
A surplus of safeties are now flooding the free agency market after many veterans have been released, including two by the Seahawks.
Seahawks redo Tyler Lockett's deal, keeping him on team in 2024 - Seattle Sports
Tyler Lockett isn't going anywhere, with reports surfacing he has restructured his remaining contract with the Seattle Seahawks.
Source -- Tyler Lockett restructures deal with Seahawks - ESPN
Tyler Lockett's new deal is for two years and a base value of $30 million, with another $4 million available in incentives and nearly $13 million guaranteed for this coming season.
Seahawks Analysis: 5 Free Agent Targets to Fortify Seattle's Linebacker Corps - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More
Given their production in 2023, the Seattle Seahawks could choose to run it back at linebacker with Bobby Wagner and/or Jordyn Brooks returning, but coach Mike Macdonald may want to search for upgrades in the middle.
NFC West News
49ers Draft Rumors: Mike McGlinchey didn’t have many interviews before pick - Niners Nation
Mike McGlinchey ring any bells?
Is 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan a Leader of Men? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More
Analyzing whether San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is a leader of men.
Dream Free Agent Signings for Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More
Who would be considered great signings for the Arizona Cardinals in this year's free agency?
Defensive prospects from the 2024 combine for Cardinals fans to know - Revenge of the Birds
Prospects to know from the 2024 NFL Combine on the defensive side of the ball.
Rams OL Depth Chart: Alaric Jackson can start at LT in 2024 and beyond - Turf Show Times
Jackson’s 2023 season was a tale of two halves
Los Angeles Rams Announce Sean Desai, Jerry Schuplinski Hires - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More
The Los Angeles Rams officially announced the hire of two new senior assistant coaches on Friday.
Around The NFL
Chiefs make massive decision on Chris Jones - Larry Brown Sports
All-Pro DT Chris Jones and the Chiefs have reportedly reached an agreement on a 5-year contract with $95 million guaranteed.
Broncos reportedly trade WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns in exchange for picks - Yahoo Sports
The Broncos reportedly received a fifth- and sixth-round pick in return.
Browns agree to trade for Jerry Jeudy - NBC Sports
Denver will receive two late-round picks in exchange for Jeudy and will save nearly $13 million against the cap.
2024 NFL free agency: Five targets to sign, potential deals - ESPN
Mike Tannenbaum puts on his GM hat and picks out five free agent targets worth pursuing. Then he predicts the money each could earn with a new contract.
Falcons need to settle QB question as free agency looms - ESPN
All eyes are on what Atlanta will do at quarterback, but here are other positions the Falcons need to address.
2024 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks - NFL.com
Here is each team's full set of picks for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Why are so many NFL safeties being cut? Will their market vanish like it did for RBs? - The Athletic
Why so many cuts? An NFL executive says it’s part of a "larger financial trend. The market got too high for the safety's impact overall."
Kirk Cousins to Falcons? Sam Howell to Broncos? QB predictions for every NFL team - The Athletic
The quarterback carousel is spinning, with as many as 11 teams facing a decision on their 2024 starter. Where will everyone land?
Agent's Take: Target prices for Chris Jones, other intriguing defensive players with expiring contracts - CBSSports.com
These 10 defensive stars will be unrestricted free agents or are already designated as franchise players
Biggest free-agent bargains of the 2023 NFL season | NFL Draft | PFF
Austin Scott breaks down some of last year's best bargain-bin free agents to get an idea of how this year may work out.
