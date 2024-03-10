With the frenzy of free agency set to begin Monday at noon, the Seattle Seahawks are continuing to overhaul their roster ahead of the first offseason of new head coach Mike Macdonald.

The Hawks have released several big name players in recent days, including Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams and Will Dissly, before moving on from Bryan Mone and restructuring the contracts of wide receivers Dee Eskridge and Tyler Lockett. Now a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero indicates that fans who have been waiting for Seattle to move on from special teams captain Nick Bellore appear set to finally hear the news they want.

The #Seahawks and LB/FB/two-time Pro Bowl special teams ace Nick Bellore will part ways Monday, per source.



Bellore, 34, has appeared in 200 career games and plans to keep playing. Now he’ll hit the free agent market. pic.twitter.com/UxMja227NW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2024

Releasing Bellore saves the Seahawks $2.85M in cap space while leaving $1.15M of dead cap.

A two time Pro Bowler on special teams, Bellore finishes his Seattle career having logged over 1,500 special teams snaps during his five years with the Seahawks, after having previously played for the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.