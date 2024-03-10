 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Seahawks to release Nick Bellore Monday

As Seattle continues its overhaul of the roster under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the Hawks will be in the market for a new special teams captain.

By John Gilbert
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

With the frenzy of free agency set to begin Monday at noon, the Seattle Seahawks are continuing to overhaul their roster ahead of the first offseason of new head coach Mike Macdonald.

The Hawks have released several big name players in recent days, including Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams and Will Dissly, before moving on from Bryan Mone and restructuring the contracts of wide receivers Dee Eskridge and Tyler Lockett. Now a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero indicates that fans who have been waiting for Seattle to move on from special teams captain Nick Bellore appear set to finally hear the news they want.

Releasing Bellore saves the Seahawks $2.85M in cap space while leaving $1.15M of dead cap.

A two time Pro Bowler on special teams, Bellore finishes his Seattle career having logged over 1,500 special teams snaps during his five years with the Seahawks, after having previously played for the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.

In This Stream

2024 Seahawks offseason roster tracker: Latest signings, trades, cap casualties

View all 26 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...