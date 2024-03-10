This week commences the start of free agency for the 2024 NFL season, and there is much intrigue over what the Seattle Seahawks will do. Historically under John Schneider, Seattle is pretty quiet in the first wave of free agency, but we saw a slight break from tradition last year when Dre’Mont Jones was signed.

For some buzz around the NFL, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano shared their insights and the latest rumors. From a Seahawks perspective, Fowler reports that Seattle is in the hunt for a pass rusher.

“Though not specifically for [Danielle] Hunter, the Seahawks, Colts and Commanders are three of the likely many teams expected to be active in the edge rusher market,” Fowler said.

It’s also suggested by Dan Graziano that of the notable Baltimore Ravens free agents who could go to the Seahawks, the most likely person would be linebacker Patrick Queen (who’d be the most expensive by far), followed by one-time Seahawk Jadeveon Clowney, and safety Geno Stone.

The edge rusher line is the most interesting bit. Seattle has Uchenna Nwosu recovering from a torn pec, Boye Mafe impressing after a big sophomore leap, Darrell Taylor hitting restricted free agency, and Derick Hall not showing a whole lot as a rookie. This is not exactly a deep position for the Seahawks. We witnessed the lack of depth when Nwosu went down and Seattle brought back Frank Clark, to zero success.

Minnesota Vikings star Danielle Hunter is the top name on the market, but the 29-year-old is probably going to command a hefty price tag. The New York Jets’ Bryce Huff would also be in the mix for a younger option, but one name I’d keep an eye on is Josh Uche of the New England Patriots.

Uche was drafted by New England in 2020 from the University of Michigan—he has no prior ties to Mike Macdonald, who didn’t join the Wolverines staff until 2021. The Seahawks reportedly nearly acquired him at last year’s trade deadline. As poor as the Patriots offense has been, New England’s defense was at least viable. Uche recorded 11.5 sacks in 2022, but had just 3 last year, and hasn’t even played 400 snaps in a regular season.

Here’s a brief rundown of Uche’s 2023 campaign via Pats Pulpit:

Coming off a breakout campaign that saw him register 11.5 sacks over last 10 games of the Patriots’ season, expectations were high for Uche heading into the final year of his rookie contract. And while he did have some positive moments under sometimes challenging circumstances, he failed to build on the previous year’s foundation. Despite dealing with knee and ankle injuries in the middle part of the season, he still appeared in 15 of 17 possible games. As was the case ever since his arrival, he was primarily employed as a package-specific pass rusher throughout the year: 227 of his 331 defensive snaps saw Uche rush the passer; he was basically the late-down counterpart to fellow edge defender and 2020 draft pick Anfernee Jennings. Uche had some positive moments in that capacity. His 37 pressures ranked second on the team behind only Christian Barmore’s 49, even though he turned only three of them into actual sacks — a significant step back from his 2022 exploits. His injuries might have played a part in this, as might have Matthew Judon’s absence. With the Pro Bowler not commanding attention opposite Uche, teams were able to hone in on the 25-year-old and hold him in check for much of the season. He still found some success as a pass rusher, but did not properly fill the void Judon left behind.

The main reason for Uche’s limited snap count? Not a particularly good run defender. I think we’ve experienced that before. As productive as he’s been at pressuring the quarterback in limited playing time, he’s limited to obvious passing situations. Perhaps he’d be a depth signing more than anything else, but there had to have been something that made the Seahawks show reported interest in his services. I can see the Seahawks taking a one-year flyer on Uche but anything else would be pushing it. Coincidentally, his Patriots teammate, Anfernee Jennings, is also a free agent but is known more for run stops than getting after the quarterback.

We’ll keep an eye on Seattle’s free agent maneuverings to see how Schneider will approach improving the wildly inconsistent pass rush.