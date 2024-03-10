 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Seahawks set to host free agent safety

After moving on from a pair of safeties for cap reasons last week, Seattle is reportedly set to host Rayshawn Jenkins, who himself became a free agent when he became a cap cut of the Jaguars

By John Gilbert
Cincinnati Bengals v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

It has been less than a week since the Seattle Seahawks drastically reduced their costs at the safety position by releasing Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, but with free agency set to start Monday the Hawks have been connected to a veteran safety who is already on the market.

Rayshawn Jenkins spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent ahead of the 2021 season. Jenkins was a cap casualty during the past week as well, with Jacksonville opting to move on from him with a year still remaining on his contract. For those wondering, as a street free agent, he is not a compensatory free agent who would impact any comp pick calculations.

Jenkins has played primarily as a box safety in recent years, but has experience at both safety spots. A fourth round pick of the Chargers in 2017, he was teammates in at the University of Miami with Seahawks restricted free agent cornerback Mike Jackson during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Because Jenkins is a street free agent, the Hawks would be allowed to sign him to a contract during his visit, and would not need to wait until the new league year starts at 4pm New York time Wednesday to make any contract official.

