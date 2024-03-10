This week marks the start of the 2024 NFL league year. Free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 13, but the waning days of the 2023 league year will be consumed by the “legal tampering period,” which begins at 1:00 p.m. PT on Monday, March 11. Teams can enter contract negotiations with unrestricted free agents, but any agreed upon deals cannot be processed until the new league year begins.
The deadline for exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs) to receive tenders is Friday, March 16, whereas teams have until March 13 to extend qualifying offers to deadline for qualifying offers to restricted free agents (RFAs). For the Seattle Seahawks, the headline names soon approaching the free agent market include linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, tight end Noah Fant, guard Damien Lewis, and even backup quarterback Drew Lock.
Seattle should have in the neighborhood of $50 million in available cap space, which will of course include money reserved for draft picks next month, but John Schneider has made important cost-saving measures through roster cuts and restructures to give him the cap room to work with.
Field Gulls is the place to be for up to date info on all the happenings for the Seahawks in free agency, so be sure to check back regularly to this article (and separate news items) for the latest updates on Seattle’s free agency moves, as well as notable news throughout the NFL.
Unrestricted Seahawks Free Agents
Offense
C Evan Brown
G Phil Haynes
G Damien Lewis
T Jason Peters
QB Drew Lock
RB DeeJay Dallas
TE Noah Fant
TE Colby Parkinson
Defense
LB Jordyn Brooks
LB Devin Bush
LB Bobby Wagner
DE Leonard Williams
DE Mario Edwards Jr.
CB Artie Burns
Restricted Free Agents
Offense
T Jake Curhan
Defense
CB Michael Jackson
LB Jon Rhattigan
OLB Darrell Taylor
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
Offense
TE Brady Russell
T McClendon Curtis
T Raiqwon O’Neal
Defense
OLB Joshua Onujiogu
DE Myles Adams
