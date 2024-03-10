This week marks the start of the 2024 NFL league year. Free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 13, but the waning days of the 2023 league year will be consumed by the “legal tampering period,” which begins at 1:00 p.m. PT on Monday, March 11. Teams can enter contract negotiations with unrestricted free agents, but any agreed upon deals cannot be processed until the new league year begins.

The deadline for exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs) to receive tenders is Friday, March 16, whereas teams have until March 13 to extend qualifying offers to deadline for qualifying offers to restricted free agents (RFAs). For the Seattle Seahawks, the headline names soon approaching the free agent market include linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, tight end Noah Fant, guard Damien Lewis, and even backup quarterback Drew Lock.

Seattle should have in the neighborhood of $50 million in available cap space, which will of course include money reserved for draft picks next month, but John Schneider has made important cost-saving measures through roster cuts and restructures to give him the cap room to work with.

Unrestricted Seahawks Free Agents

Offense

C Evan Brown

G Phil Haynes

G Damien Lewis

T Jason Peters

QB Drew Lock

RB DeeJay Dallas

TE Noah Fant

TE Colby Parkinson

Defense

LB Jordyn Brooks

LB Devin Bush

LB Bobby Wagner

DE Leonard Williams

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

CB Artie Burns

Restricted Free Agents

Offense

T Jake Curhan

Defense

CB Michael Jackson

LB Jon Rhattigan

OLB Darrell Taylor

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Offense

TE Brady Russell

T McClendon Curtis

T Raiqwon O’Neal

Defense

OLB Joshua Onujiogu

DE Myles Adams

March 11