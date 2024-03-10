Russell Wilson now has his third NFL team.

That’s a bit of a crazy sentence for someone who was once dubbed Mr. Unlimited, for one who played every single game for his first nine seasons.

Wilson was a Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl quarterback for nine of his 10 seasons with the team. Now, he’s a trade, two entire seasons, a free agency, and yet another franchise removed from the organization that drafted and first believed in him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Wilson, and owe him far less money than the Denver Broncos.

Nine-time Pro-Bowl QB and former Super-Bowl champ Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per league sources. Wilson will sign a team-friendly, one-year deal in which the Broncos will wind up paying $38 million of his salary while Wilson wears the black and… pic.twitter.com/eqQC8w0tIK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Is the Seattle connection to Russell Wilson fading? Or is it easier to cheer for him now that he’s no longer in Denver?

For two years, sites like us have still had something to say about Russ, in large part because of the implications of the trade. Draft standing, how our current players have fared, the timing of John Schneider pulling the trigger.

All of that is gone, now.

Unless this rando gets his way.

.@seahawks Engineer some sort of trade where we get the Steelers' 2025 first plz. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) March 11, 2024

Wilson joins a small list of true elite franchise quarterbacks who ended up playing for three different teams. It really doesn’t happen that often for those that ever reached the type of production Wilson has. He’s the only one of his stature (yup) in the league at the moment.

It’s simply been more common for a franchise quarterback to play their career out on their original team, or find one last landing to spot to chase another championship. Over the last 25 years, Ben Roethlisberger, Dan Marino, Eli Manning, John Elway, all had one home.

Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers, and Aaron Rodgers found a second team late in their careers. Two to wild success, and three that don’t look as promising.

Brett Favre, Kurt Warner, and Donovan McNabb all played for three different teams. Favre and Warner each had one really good year beyond their original team, and that’s about it.

Now Wilson heads to Pittsburgh, with little momentum behind him and a fanbase who’s had a bit of a bumpy ride to say the least trying to figure out how or if to cheer for him.

But he’s no longer a Bronco. We don’t have “let’s ride” anymore, we’re not rooting for Denver to fail (I mean, maybe) - and this is unquestionably his last chance. No more grace in this industry, he needs to win to stay employed.

So I’ll just ask it again, now that Russell Wilson is on the East Coast, still in the AFC, trying to rebrand and recover, with no direct implications to the Seahawks, what’s your disposition like heading into the 2024 season?