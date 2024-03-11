In Today’s Links: free agent visits, free agency previews, cap room diagnosis, and the Seahawks move on from special teams legend and all-around good guy Nick Bellore. How are we feeling about the recent changes to our squad? What kind of moves do you expect the ‘Hawks to make in the coming days/weeks?

Seahawks News

Seahawks cut Nick Bellore, what will they do next? - Seaside Joe

Seahawks getting visit from free agent safety Rayshawn Jenkins - Seahawks Wire

Live stream (4pm PT): Free agency preview – Seahawks Draft Blog

Seattle Seahawks $50 Million in Cap Room: Sign All 3 Baltimore Ravens Star Free Agents a Fantasy? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

NFC West News

49ers news: Arik Armstead released ahead of free agency - Niners Nation

That’s a shocker on the eve of free agency for the San Francisco 49ers

Which Defensive End Will the 49ers Sign in Free Agency? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which defensive end the San Francisco 49ers will sign in free agency.

Pre-Free Agency Arizona Cardinals Mailbag - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have some questions that need to be answered ahead of free agency - and so do we.

Rumor: Cardinals interested in trading for WR Diontae Johnson - Revenge of the Birds

Does a trade for the Steelers WR make sense?

Rams haven’t been spending on free agents; will that change this week? - Turf Show Times

Rams have had the second-least amount of value added through free agency in recent years

Offseason Report Card: ESPN Grades Los Angeles Rams' Kevin Dotson Contract Extension - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams extending right guard Kevin Dotson was well-liked by the fanbase, but giving big money to a guard isn't always well-received. How did ESPN grade the move?

Around The NFL

Baker Mayfield agrees to new contract with Buccaneers - Larry Brown Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed star quarterback Baker Mayfield to a new contract

Patriots reportedly trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick - Yahoo Sports

Mac Jones is on his way to Jacksonville.

NFL Top 100 2024 free agents: Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins top the list - NBC Sports

Jaguars edge Josh Allen, Bengals WR Tee Higgins and Ravens DT Justin Madubuike round out top five.

Russell Wilson joining Steelers a bad sign for Kenny Pickett - ESPN

Wilson will bring a short-term boost to the Steelers' offense, but his signing also raises a lot of questions about Pittsburgh's long-term QB plan.

Did Panthers make mistake trading up to take Bryce Young? - ESPN

On the one-year anniversary of the trade, the jury is still out on whether Carolina can salvage Young and make the deal pay off.

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox announces retirement after 12 seasons - NFL.com

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced his retirement on Sunday after 12 seasons in Philadelphia.

How did the Mac Jones era with the New England Patriots go so horribly wrong? - The Athletic

We might learn someday who was mostly to blame, but until that day comes let’s call this what it is: A total team effort.

2024 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on where top 100 available free agents are signing this offseason - CBSSports.com

With details on the top free agent deals

Highest-graded linebackers from the 2023 NFL season: Fred Warner continues to dominate | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Mason Cameron breaks down the top NFL LBs by PFF grade from the 2023 season.