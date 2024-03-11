Seahawks free agency 2024: Other Ravens names worth noting

The NFL free agency frenzy, scheduled to start Monday at noon New York time, is already well underway between cap cuts and signings across the league getting things revved up in recent days. There has been no shortage of big names hitting the market as a result of teams needing to save salary cap space and the Seattle Seahawks have been one of those teams making lots of moves as the Hawks and new head coach Mike Macdonald, under the direction of general manager John Schneider, are set to embark on a new era.

However, the time for moving on from the names on the roster has effectively passed for the Seahawks, and Monday marks the start of adding names in free agency. A report late Sunday indicated that the Hawks were set to host free agent safety Rayshawn Jenkins Monday, and there has been no shortage of links noted to many of the bigger names from the Baltimore Ravens set to hit free agency.

A nugget here on ravens defenders potentially following Mike Macdonald to Seattle https://t.co/JfMon8BKYS pic.twitter.com/hY733Mjqsr — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 10, 2024

Many fans have hoped that Macdonald recruits many of the biggest names from the Ravens to Seattle, including Patrick Queen, Jadeveon Clowney and Geno Stone, and those are absolutely names that would address positions of need for the Seahawks in 2024. In addition, there are other, less well known names from the 2023 Ravens that Seattle fans should not be surprised to see linked to the Hawks in the coming days and weeks.

These are not the names of the young, high level free agents like Queen and Stone, and rather are the more targeted names that could potentially fill multiple roles for Seattle, including on defense and, specifically, special teams. With free agency set to take its toll on the special teams units of the Hawks, they could be looking to add veterans with experience to the group who can also help teammates learn the intricacies of Macdonald’s defensive scheme. Thus, keeping that in mind, here is a look at the top non-specialist Ravens from 2023 in special teams snaps, along with their contract status and age for Week 1 of the 2024 season:

LB Del’Shawn Phillips (375 snaps): Unrestricted Free Agent - 27

LB Malik Harrison (307 snaps): Unrestricted Free Agent - 26

LB Trenton Simpson (258 snaps): Signed through 2026 - 23

TE Charlie Kolar (251 snaps): Signed through 2025 -25

LB Tavius Robinson (244 snaps): Signed through 2026 - 25

FS Daryl Worley (239 snaps): Unrestricted Free Agent - 29

SS Geno Stone (231 snaps): Unrestricted Free Agent - 25

CB Arthur Maulet (188 snaps): Unrestricted Free Agent - 31

Of the names on that list that are set to hit free agency this week, Stone is of course the most notable, following his seven interception 2023 campaign at just 24 years of age. However, Phillips and Harrison are both interesting names to watch. Neither played a significant role on defense for the Ravens, but Phillips logged over 600 special teams snaps in two seasons in Baltimore, following a 2021 campaign spent with the New York Jets when he was on the field for 374 special teams snaps. Worley and Maulet are names worth noting simply because of the roles they could fill, but given their age and limited ability to contribute on the defensive side of the ball, they would seem likely to be a tier behind Phillips and Harrison.

So, as the legal tampering period gets started, these may not be the high end, game changing names that fans want to hear, but these are the types of targeted acquisitions it would not be a surprise to see the Seahawks add.