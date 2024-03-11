Report: Seahawks unlikely to bring back Bobby Wagner

As the Seattle Seahawks embark on a new era with Mike Macdonald at head coach in place of Pete Carroll, there has been no shortage of changes to the roster. The overhaul began nearly a week ago when the Hawks opted to move on from Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams and Will Dissly for cap purposes, followed the next day with the release of Bryan Mone and on Monday are set to officially release special teams captain Nick Bellore.

Between those moves and the fact that both Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner are slated to be unrestricted free agents, the Seahawks are looking at potentially significant turnover over on the defensive side of the ball. Of course, most fans won’t be too concerned about losing so many defensive snaps given the performance of the defense in 2023, but on Sunday evening a report from Ian Rapoport indicates that Seattle is unlikely to bring back the last remaining legend from the Legion of Boom.

All-Pro and Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner is expected to test the market, and it’s currently viewed as unlikely that he returns to the #Seahawks, source said. Coming off a career-high 183 tackles, Wagner joins a talented off-the-ball LB group in free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2024

Wagner appeared in all 17 games for Seattle in 2023, setting career highs in tackles (186) and snaps played (1,170) at 33 years of age as the defense struggled to get off the field. There is no doubt that he remains a strong player against the run, but the NFL is a passing league, and there has been no shortage of ink spilled on Wagner’s struggles in coverage at times.

A free agent for the third time in as many offseasons after being released by the Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams in back to back years. In any case, Wagner is likely to have many suitors, but may have a difficult time finding a role as a three down linebacker for 2024, so his situation bears watching and could take time to play out.