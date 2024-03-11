Seahawks 2024 free agency: Colby Parkinson to join the Rams

The once-mighty Seattle Seahawks have fallen behind the competition in the NFC West in the years since the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers hired Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, respectively. Since those two arrived in the division the Hawks have missed the playoffs three times and finished the season atop the division just once, during the pandemic-impacted 2020 season.

Now, apparently, free agent tight end Colby Parkinson is following the old saying, “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em”, as a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN indicates that Parkinson is set to join a hated division rival.

Seahawks free-agent TE Colby Parkinson intends to sign a three-year, $22.5 million deal including $15.5 million guaranteed with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. Before playing at Stanford, Parkinson attended Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California, which is right… pic.twitter.com/Z7h0Hbw0CC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Three years and $22.5M is a hefty contract for a player who missed most of two seasons due to injury and has just 618 receiving yard and 4 touchdowns in his career. However, a competent blocker with the speed and athleticism to make things happen once he has the ball in his hand, the 25 year old could blossom in Sean McVay’s offense, a system with which he should be fairly familiar after spending the past three seasons playing in Shane Waldron’s offense.