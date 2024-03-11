 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks 2024 free agency: Will Dissly following Colby Parkinson to SoCal

The Seahawks have stayed on the sidelines as free agency opens, but the tight ends that played for them in 2023 have found new homes elsewhere.

By John Gilbert
Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

As has tended to be the case during the tenure of general manager John Schneider, the Seattle Seahawks have largely stayed quiet during the opening hours of free agency. While teams across the league have been splurging on big name players at positions of need, the Hawks have opted to remain on the sideline and keep their stockpile of cap space available for use in the coming days.

However, as other teams break out the checkbooks, that inevitably means the potential loss of players from the Seattle roster, and Monday has seen two of the top three tight ends on the roster depart for elsewhere.

Will Dissly has spent the past six seasons with the Seahawks after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Known as a blocking tight end coming out of school he recorded three receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL game, only to see injuries derail his career and never reach triple digit yardage in a game again.

Dissly will join former Pete Carroll rival Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers and play home games in SoFi Stadium, just as former Seattle teammate Colby Parkinson will do with the Los Angeles Rams.

