The Seattle Seahawks front office has not budged through day one of free agency.

The players, however, have been quite active. Another starter has departed Seattle, this time to the East Coast.

Former Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a 3-year, $30 million deal.



Deal negotiated by @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

2020 first-round linebacker Jordyn Brooks is off to the Miami Dolphins for a $10 million per year average. Miami will play the Seahawks in Seattle this season, so we’ll most likely see Jordyn back at Lumen Field but in an opposing uniform.

There is a legitimate chance that every remaining member of the 2020 draft class departs during this offseason. Colby Parkinson has already found the Los Angeles Rams, while Darrell Taylor, DeeJay Dallas, and Damien Lewis are questionable to return.

Brooks completed an absolutely remarkable comeback from ACL injury to play 16 games last season. He was one of the bright spots on a defense that struggled to help around him.

But after the team declined his fifth-year option during his injured offseason, it left the door open for Brooks to pursue another contract, which he found in Miami.

Brooks has racked up 513 tackles in his four seasons, and as he takes his talents to South Beach, the conversation in Seattle will unquestionably turn to whether this means Mike Macdonald has vouched for Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen to follow him to the Pacific Northwest.