 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 Seahawks free agency: Seattle re-signing tight end Noah Fant

The Seahawks aren’t letting every tight end go in free agency.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks haven’t yet agreed to terms with any outside free agents, and indeed have lost a couple of their own players to other teams, but they will be retaining at least one of their pending free agents.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reports that tight end Noah Fant has agreed to a 2-year deal worth up to $21 million, keeping the former Denver Broncos first-round draft pick on the Seahawks roster.

Colby Parkinson agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, while cap casualty cut Will Dissly came to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers. Brady Russell was the only other tight end on the active roster signed through 2024, but now Fant is going to enter at least the NFL Draft as TE1.

Fant was traded from the Broncos to the Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade. Through two seasons in Seattle he’s caught 82 passes for 900 yards and 4 touchdowns, often splitting snaps with Dissly and Parkinson or sharing them in 12 and 13 personnel formations. With his ability to run after the catch and be a downfield threat, new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb could potentially unlock the best out of Fant this season.

In This Stream

2024 Seahawks offseason roster tracker: Latest free agent signings, trades, cap casualties

View all 37 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...