Damien Lewis will soon be reuniting with new Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales.

The free agent Seattle Seahawks left guard has reportedly agreed to a 4-year, $53 million contract that will see him head to the NFC South.

Carolina broke the bank for guards. New Panthers general manager and former Seahawks executive Dan Morgan added former Miami Dolphins starter Robert Hunt on a 5-year, $100 million contract that made it abundantly clear that guards are getting major contracts this free agency period.

Lewis was a third-round selection by the Seahawks in 2020, taken with a pick the Panthers traded to Seattle in exchange for a move back into the second round to draft Jeremy Chinn. After starting at right guard, the LSU alum was moved to left guard for the remainder of his rookie deal, and was arguably the most consistently positive performer along the offensive line—I know, this is not saying much.

With center Evan Brown and right guard Phil Haynes also set for free agency, the Seahawks could have wholesale changes on the interior of the offensive line. While Seattle at least has Olu Oluwatimi and Anthony Bradford as possible replacements as 2023 draft picks, there is no potential left guard successor on the roster right now.

The departures of Lewis, Jordyn Brooks, and Colby Parkinson make it increasingly likely that the Seahawks will not have anyone from their 2020 draft class on the 2024 roster. Third-down running back and special teams returner DeeJay Dallas is unrestricted, while second-round outside linebacker Darrell Taylor is restricted, but could be unrestricted if the Seahawks don’t tender him by Wednesday.