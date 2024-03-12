We typically will not indulge too much into free agent signings and trades made across the NFL that don’t directly involve the Seattle Seahawks, but this is an exception.

The New York Giants traded for Carolina Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns on Monday, adding to a defense that already has Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence. A couple of years ago, the Panthers turned down multiple firsts and a second from the Los Angeles Rams for Burns. The Giants only had to give up a 2024 second-round pick, a 2025 fifth-round pick, and 2024 fifth-round pick swaps.

#Panthers trade Brian Burns to #Giants in exchange for 2024 second-round draft pick and a 2025 fifth-round selection, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2024

Much like the Frank Clark trade, Burns received the non-exclusive franchise tag, which allowed him to still negotiate with other teams. The Giants have given Burns the deal that the Panthers wouldn’t give him. It’s one hell of a contract that makes the 25-year-old Burns the second-highest paid edge rusher in the NFL behind Nick Bosa.





Trade! The #Panthers are trading star Brian Burns — at last! — to the #Giants, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



Burns lands a 5-year deal worth $150M max with $87.5M guaranteed, done by Todd France of @AthletesFirst.



Carolina sends Burns to NYG for a 2nd and 5th rounders.… pic.twitter.com/UpdtdzB6s6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Does the 2024 second- and 2025 fifth-rounder sound familiar to you? That’s because it’s literally what the Seahawks sent to the Giants for Leonard Williams, who just got his (much smaller, but still big) contract from Seattle. Obviously Seattle gave up the second-rounder in part because they didn’t want to pay the bulk of Williams’ 2023 salary, but it’s very clear that the Williams trade influenced the Burns trade.

The Giants had multiple 2024 2nds and 2025 5ths courtesy of the Seahawks, and at the very least they have dealt their native second-rounder (No. 39 overall) and retained Seattle’s No. 47 pick. It’s not been reported whether or not they traded the Seahawks’ 2025 fifth-rounder or their own.

I doubt the Giants make this move if not for the Williams trade, otherwise it’s one hell of a coincidence. We’ll most likely be seeing Burns suited up this fall when the Giants face the Seahawks at Lumen Field.