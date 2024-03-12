First day of free agency has been both positive and negative for our Seattle Seahawks. Losing Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, Jordyn Brooks, and Damien Lewis leaves quite a noticeable hole in our unfinished kitchen remodel of a roster. Re-signing Leonard Williams and Noah Fant seems satisfying to some extent but certainly, we all understand that our squad has a lot of work to do. With each passing day, we will see the body our our roster take shape and form into, hopefully, a wonderfully well-oiled machine.

Seahawks News

Seahawks pay Leonard Williams, who's next? - Seaside Joe

Running out of options, the Seahawks re-signed Leonard Williams on Monday, 3/11/2024

Ranked: 5 best uses for Seattle Seahawks' salary cap space - Seattle Sports

NFL free agency has begun, and the Seattle Seahawks have more salary cap space to work with. Mike Salk ranks the ways they can use that cash.

Reports: Seattle Seahawks open free agency by keeping tight end - Seattle Sports

After watching two tight ends leave for Los Angeles, the Seattle Seahawks have re-signed their final free agent at the position, Noah Fant.

Seattle Seahawks 'Intriguing Sleepers' in Super Bowl Race Under Mike Macdonald - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks will enter the 2024 season as an unknown commodity under first-time head coach Mike Macdonald, but that could be to their advantage.

Video: Thoughts on the Leonard Williams & Noah Fant re-signings – Seahawks Draft Blog

Seahawks re-sign Leonard Williams & Noah Fant

NFC West News

49ers news: Jauan Jennings gets second round tender as restricted free agent - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers WR Jauan Jennings will make $4.63 million under the second-round tag

The 49ers Restructed Fred Warner's Contract - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have restructured Fred Warner's contract.

Report: Arizona Cardinals Bring Back Punter - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back Punter Blake Gillikin.

2024 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Tracking all of the moves the Arizona Cardinals make in free agency - Revenge of the Birds

Live updates and rumors on the Arizona Cardinals in 2024 free agency.

Rams free agent signings: Jonah Jackson leaves Lions to L.A. - Turf Show Times

Rams boost the interior of their offensive line, locking up the former Detroit Lion to a long-term deal

Los Angeles Rams to Sign Seattle Seahawks Free Agent Tight End Colby Parkinson - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

NFL free agency just started, and the Los Angeles Rams have already made a couple of moves to fill some of the holes in the lineup.

Around The NFL

Jets signing veteran QB as Aaron Rodgers insurance - Larry Brown Sports

The New York Jets aren't going to make the same backup QB mistake twice. The Jets have agreed to a deal with veteran QB Tyrod Taylor.

Russell Wilson's hurried deal with Steelers may say a lot about his intentions, and Pittsburgh's - Yahoo Sports

Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?

Vikings still search for heir to Fran Tarkenton - NBC Sports

The Vikings commence a new search for a quarterback, six years after signing their last one.

Six questions around ex-Jaguars employee's fraud case - ESPN

Ahead of Amit Patel's sentencing, ESPN spoke with a group of experts about safeguards in the gambling industry and whether the system is vulnerable for more serious crimes.

The First Read: Kirk Cousins among winners as free agency frenzy kicks off; Justin Fields' fate a mystery - NFL.com

The week began with some good news for Kirk Cousins. Who else stood out as the free-agent negotiating period kicked off? Jeffri Chadiha has winners and losers from Day 1.

Move the Sticks: Reaction to free agency news - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 11 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

NFL free-agency takeaways: What to make of the Day 1 run on running backs - The Athletic

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Kirk Cousins and Christian Wilkins were among the big names who found new homes Monday.

NFL free agency 2024 grades: The good, bad and ugly of every major deal - The Athletic

Which deals make sense? Which are puzzling? We grade the agreements with the biggest free agents and the teams that paid up.

2024 NFL free agency Day 1 winners and losers: Falcons' playoff hopes, running back market get a boost - CBSSports.com

A look at some of the movers and shakers from Monday's action

2024 NFL Free Agency: High-priced and budget free agents at every position | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

2024 NFL free agency is underway. Here is one expensive option and one affordable option at every position.