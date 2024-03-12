The Seattle Seahawks just lost Jordyn Brooks to the Miami Dolphins, which in turn is increasing speculation that Mike Macdonald may be advocating for a reunion with Patrick Queen. While this may seem like the most logical option, this move in and of itself wouldn’t solve the sudden vacancy at linebacker. Bobby Wagner isn’t expected back, Devin Bush is a free agent, and even veteran reserve Nick Bellore won’t be back. So where does that leave the defense?

With free agency barely under way, the Seahawks have some options to choose from. Here are some of the best off-ball linebackers remaining. Under each player is the projected salary listed by Pro Football Focus.

Patrick Queen (25) — Baltimore Ravens

Queen’s pass-rushing prowess is not captured below (much like Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu highlighted above), but it carries significant value in addition to his strong play against the run and in coverage over the past two seasons. His 48 quarterback pressures and eight sacks over the past two seasons are both second among off ball linebackers. With Baltimore’s addition of linebacker Roquan Smith (the highest paid player at the position after last year’s extension) and the team having several other pending free agents, Queen should get to test the market and potentially do quite well for himself. —Pro Football Focus PFF projected Contract: 4 yrs — $18.13m avg/yr ($50.25m guaranteed, $72.5m total)

Devin White (26) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

White is very quick to key and diagnose and is an excellent tackler. He might be the most versatile of the off-ball linebackers, from both an alignment and skill set standpoint. He can blitz and come downhill to attack ball carriers. He’s a solid tackler as well. He missed three games in 2023 but has mostly been healthy in his career. — Mueller, the Athletic PFF projected Contract: 1 yrs — $7m avg/yr ($7m guaranteed, $7m total)

Josey Jewell (29) — Denver Broncos

He’s older, sure, but he’s also battle-tested as a smart, instinctive leader of a linebacker corps. — Cody Benjamin, CBS NFL PFF Projected Contract: 2 yrs — $6.25m avg/yr ($7m guaranteed, $12.5m total)

Jerome Baker (27) - Miami Dolphins

Baker will get caught on blocks at times or fail to enthusiastically fill a gap in the run game, but he’s still one of the stronger coverage linebackers in the game with the long speed and effort to chase down ball-carriers. On the play he unfortunately injured his wrist, which required surgery and may have spurred his release, he ran across the field to the far pylon and was just a second late to making a potential stop right before the touchdown. — Pro Football Focus PFF Projected Contract: 2 yrs — $7.5m avg/yr ($8m guaranteed, $15m total)

Whether or not one or more of these names end up on the Seahawks roster, the team needs to keep adding pieces to their linebacker corps — and while the draft is an option, it is highly unlikely to fill the void left by Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner (aged as he was). Patrick Queen remains a logical candidate until we hear otherwise; but regardless, I expect to see the team kicking around some veteran options as free agency moves forward.