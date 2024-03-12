 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 NFL free agency: Patrick Queen will not be signing with the Seahawks

The Seahawks won’t be splurging their cap space on the former Ravens linebacker.

By Mookie Alexander
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen has his new team, but it’s not the Seattle Seahawks.

The former Baltimore Ravens first-round pick told ESPN’s Marcus Spears that he intends to join Baltimore’s fiercest rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Queen’s 3-year, $41 million deal is a fair bit more money than what Jordyn Brooks agreed to with the Miami Dolphins. Brooks departed the Seahawks on a 3-year contract worth up to $30 million, with a base value of $8.75 million/year.

The 2023 second-team All-Pro selection was the top off-ball linebacker on the free agent market, and given Queen’s ties to current Seahawks head coach and former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, it felt logical to assume that the Seahawks would be interested in bringing him on board.

Instead of having Brooks and Queen or replacing Brooks with Queen, the Seahawks are left with neither as an option. Their search for new linebackers continues, and given the slim pickings out of the remaining free agents, it’s fair to wonder if this is an area where Seattle is more inclined to repeat 2011 and 2012 and invest through the draft.

