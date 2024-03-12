Patrick Queen has his new team, but it’s not the Seattle Seahawks.

The former Baltimore Ravens first-round pick told ESPN’s Marcus Spears that he intends to join Baltimore’s fiercest rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Filed from @mspears96: Ravens free-agent LB Patrick Queen told @mspears96 that he plans to sign a three-year, $41 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/esTfKGnsvg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Queen’s 3-year, $41 million deal is a fair bit more money than what Jordyn Brooks agreed to with the Miami Dolphins. Brooks departed the Seahawks on a 3-year contract worth up to $30 million, with a base value of $8.75 million/year.

The 2023 second-team All-Pro selection was the top off-ball linebacker on the free agent market, and given Queen’s ties to current Seahawks head coach and former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, it felt logical to assume that the Seahawks would be interested in bringing him on board.

Instead of having Brooks and Queen or replacing Brooks with Queen, the Seahawks are left with neither as an option. Their search for new linebackers continues, and given the slim pickings out of the remaining free agents, it’s fair to wonder if this is an area where Seattle is more inclined to repeat 2011 and 2012 and invest through the draft.