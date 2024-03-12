The Seattle Seahawks will need a new backup quarterback in 2024.

After two seasons serving behind Geno Smith, Drew Lock will be going to one of Smith’s former teams for the next chapter of his career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Lock has agreed to join the New York Giants on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

New York Giants are giving former Seahawks QB Drew Lock a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Acquired as part of the Russell Wilson trade, Lock didn’t see any regular season playing time in 2022, but in relief of the injured Geno Smith he made a couple of in-game substitute appearances, as well as a pair of starts. He lost his first start against the San Francisco 49ers after Smith’s mid-week groin injury, but had arguably his career highlight come against the Philadelphia Eagles, leading Seattle on a 92-yard touchdown drive to shock Philadelphia 20-17 on Monday Night Football.

Lock wraps up his Seahawks career 48/76 for 543 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. The winning TD to Jaxon Smith-Njigba ended up being his final pass as a Seahawk, and the final home win of the Pete Carroll era.

Unironically, especially given Daniel Jones just had a serious, season-ending injury and wasn’t even playing well to begin with, there is a considerable chance that Lock will get to start in New York at some point. That had to have been one of the major factors in his free agency decision. Reports that Eagles fans everywhere broke out into a cold sweat have not been verified.

This move leaves Geno Smith as the only quarterback on the roster, and given how many backups across the league have already signed, it’s a near inevitability that the Seahawks will be taking a quarterback (or two?) in this year’s NFL Draft.