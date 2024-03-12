Another Seattle Seahawks free agent is signing with an NFC West foe.

Running back DeeJay Dallas has agreed to a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

Breaking: Free agent RB DeeJay Dallas plans to sign with the with the #AZCardinals, source tells @BleacherReport.



The former #Seahawks’ special teams ace is only 25 years old and now finds a new home in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/0hajvpDle2 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2024

Terms of Dallas’ contract have not yet been disclosed.

A fourth-round selection in 2020, Dallas has been Seattle’s third-down back and special teams returner. His offensive touches were generally limited, with only 112 carries for 468 yards and 4 touchdowns, as well as 61 catches for 396 yards and a receiving touchdown. This season he only played 96 offensive snaps, the fewest of his career.

Dallas is the second Seahawks free agent to sign within the division. Tight end Colby Parkinson inked a three-year, $22 million contract to return to California and play for the Los Angeles Rams.

With Dallas gone, it’s an opportunity for Kenny McIntosh, who didn’t play any offensive snaps in his injury-shortened rookie season, to step up and assume Dallas’ role.

Lastly, “...and then there was one.” Outside linebacker Darrell Taylor, a restricted free agent, is the last player from the 2020 Seahawks draft class who’s still with the team. Technically he’s out of contract if he is not tendered by Wednesday and becomes an unrestricted free agent, but Tuesday is the final day of the 2023 league year.