We know you’ve been craving some news concerning the Seattle Seahawks and some free agent movement. The wait is finally over!

Seattle is signing former New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown to a one-year deal worth nearly $4 million. With the Seahawks short on tight ends after cutting Will Dissly and losing Colby Parkinson to the Los Angeles Rams, clearly they needed to restock.

Brown gets $3.2M base and up to $3.9M on a one-year deal. Caught 15 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown for New England last year. https://t.co/LicHMCBiRr — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2024

Standing 6’6 and roughly 245 lbs, the 29-year-old Brown went undrafted out of the University of Oregon, and was signed as a rookie by the Raiders in 2017. He’s had two stints with the Cleveland Browns, as well as two full seasons with the Houston Texans, where he made 44 of his 64 career receptions. Last season he was the third tight end on the Patriots depth chart behind Mike Gesicki and Hunter Henry, catching 13 passes (on 15 targets) for 208 yards and a 58-yard touchdown against the New York Jets.

Brown has predominantly played as an in-line tight end throughout his NFL career. Between his blocking and limited receiving targets, he was one of the few positives on a horrible Patriots offense.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy some Pharaoh Brown blocking highlights. pic.twitter.com/NJQvOimVg0 — PGS NEST  (@NestPgs) October 24, 2023

So there you have it! The Seahawks are on the board in free agency for the 2024 offseason.