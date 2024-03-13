Bobby Wagner has been many things to the Seattle Seahawks, even moonlighting as their opponent during the 2022 season he spent with the LA Rams. Unfortunately, he will get the opportunity to face the Seahawks at least one more time; reportedly, Wagner is expected to sign with the Washington Commanders on a one-year, $8.5M contract. You can see the full details in the Rapoport tweet below.

Sources: #Seahawks perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is signing with the #Commanders on a 1-year deal worth a max value of $8.5M, a deal that includes $6M in guarantees.



Dan Quinn was with Wagner a decade ago in Seattle, now they’re back. A splash for Washington. pic.twitter.com/QPcsF0y9mt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

Bobby Wagner racked up a career-high 183 tackles last season and continues to provide value as a talented veteran leader. While his on-field performance may not be as electrifying as it was previously, he still managed some impressive accolades in 2023. Pro Football Focus put it pretty well:

Wagner may not be quite as smooth working laterally or dropping in coverage, but with his elite instincts and solid straight-line speed, he ranked second in solo tackles and defensive stops among linebackers in 2023. Dallas adds a veteran leader and a high-end run defender for a crucial 2024 campaign. New Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was Wagner’s defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks for his second and third NFL seasons, and perhaps Quinn values a consummate professional with a Super Bowl to his name as he works to establish a new culture in Washington.

Maybe reuniting with Dan Quinn will be the shakeup that Wagner has been looking for. Maybe it will just be a one year stop on his way to retirement. Either way, B. Wagz is an institution in this area, and I am happy for his sake that he will get another chance to hit the field under Dan Quinn. Plus the Commanders and Seahawks aren’t scheduled to meet this season, so we can cross that worry off the list.