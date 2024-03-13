Okay, let’s get to it: our favorite team has cause a bit of stir amongst the fanbase for a lack of action, allegedly signing their first outside FA only yesterday. Plodding through free agency has always been the modus operandi of the Carroll/Schneider regime. Despite hefty cap space and money to burn, John the GM has maintained what seems to be an organizational philosophy. The rapid pace of this year’s FA signings have put a little stress on the ‘Hawk Faithful, me included. Yet, it all remains out of our control. We can only watch and bellow. Let your frustrations be known in the comments below.

#np Lonely Australian Landscape by Sven Libaek

Seahawks News

These free agents wouldn't cost the Seahawks any comp picks - Seaside Joe

QBs, LBs, guards, and safeties who the Seahawks could sign without it costing them 2025 compensatory picks, 3/12/2024

Analysis: Despite change in coaches, Seahawks stick to usual free-agent strategy - The Seattle Times

Maybe this year would be different, Seahawks fans wondered. Maybe a change in head coaches from Pete Carroll to Mike Macdonald would result in a more aggressive approach in free agency. Especially, they might have thought, after all those moves made over the last week — cutting Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, redoing the contract of Tyler Lockett — to free up more than $40 million in salary cap space. Instead, as The Who might have sung it, meet the new free-agent strategy, same as the old free-agent strategy.

Why the panicking among Seahawks fans has to stop – Seahawks Draft Blog

I was told Seahawks Twitter had become a little hysterical with the team’s inactivity in free agency. I discovered it for myself when posting that I thought they were doing the right thing.

Seattle Seahawks signing veteran TE Pharaoh Brown, per report - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly bringing in veteran TE Pharaoh Brown after losing two players at the position early in free agency.

Seahawks 2024 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings - ESPN

Keep track of all the Seahawks free agent moves throughout the 2024 offseason.

Seahawks Sign DE Leonard Williams To Multiyear Deal - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks signed defensive end Leonard Williams on Tuesday, locking up a key piece of their defense.

Seattle Seahawks Likely Bargain Shopping After Signing Leonard Williams, Noah Fant - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

By design to avoid overpaying for players, the Seattle Seahawks have stuck to their guns by not being active at the start of free agency, but the idleness has left the franchise with a litany of roster holes.

NFC West News

49ers Leonard Floyd signing: ‘He’s an easy upgrade over the 2023 options’ - Niners Nation

Comparing Leonard Floyd to who the San Francisco 49ers had a season ago

49ers Return to Building a Middle Class - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the San Francisco 49ers' initial moves in free agency.

What's Next for Arizona Cardinals in Free Agency? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals got most of their heavy lifting done, according to one team insider.

Arizona Cardinals sign DeeJay Dallas to contract, per reports - Revenge of the Birds

DeeJay Dallas signs contract with Arizona Cardinals, accoridn

Rams free agency news day 2 tracker - Turf Show Times

The Rams made the first move on Tuesday

Los Angeles Rams' Top Free Agent Target Danielle Hunter to Sign With Texans - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams missed out on their top free agent target in edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

Around The NFL

Panthers trade for troubled wide receiver - Larry Brown Sports

The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson in exchange for Donte Jackson and a pick swap.

NFL free agency: Moves that caught our attention so far, from the Patriots (good) to the runningNFL free agency: Moves that caught our attention so far, from the Patriots (good) to some running backs (odd) backs (weird) - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice breaks down the moves that stuck out to him now that the initial dust has settled on Tamperpalooza.

NFL Winners and Losers: The 'all-in' Cowboys surprisingly quiet to start free agency - Yahoo Sports

The Cowboys were the opposite of "all in" as free agency got going.

Report: Chiefs rework Patrick Mahomes' contract to create $21.6 million in cap space - NBC Sports

The Chiefs have made one big move in free agency: They re-signed the top free agent, edge rusher Chris Jones.

2024 NFL free agency winners, losers: Barkley, Eagles, Panthers - ESPN

Let's size up the best and worst moves after dozens of interesting NFL free agent deals were given out Monday. Are the Eagles actually improved?

Why did Packers choose Josh Jacobs over Aaron Jones at RB? - ESPN

Over seven seasons, Jones earned the respect of the franchise, fans and teammates, but the Packers moved on to Jacobs on Monday.

NFL free agency: Ravens among winners on Day 2 of negotiating period; WR market lagging - NFL.com

How strong is the fit between Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens? Will the market for receivers heat up at all? Judy Battista breaks down winners and losers from Day 2 of the NFL free agency negotiating period.

Eric Edholm's top 100 prospects 1.0: Ranking the best players in the 2024 NFL Draft class - NFL.com

Eric Edholm reveals his initial ranking of the top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class. What is the pecking order at quarterback? How do the top wide receivers stack up? And who is the top defender?

NFL free-agency takeaways: Why Derrick Henry can make the Ravens offense great - The Athletic

From Henry bounding to Baltimore to Danielle Hunter heading to Houston, we examine the biggest news from Day 2 of NFL free agency.

Howe: A peek behind the scenes of the Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield deals - The Athletic

While the QBs' contracts varied in scale, each of the veteran trio also helped shape the QB market for the rest of the offseason.

2024 NFL free agency Day 2 grades: Ravens, Vikings earn an 'A' for star RB signings; Dolphins spend wisely - CBSSports.com

The grades for the top signings in free agency on Day 2

2024 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Signings, trades and cuts for all 32 NFL teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

A tracker for every single free-agent signing, contract extension, cut and trade made by each NFL team as the 2024 NFL free agency period opens.