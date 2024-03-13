2024 Seahawks free agency: Seahawks add Ethan Pocic’s backup per report

It’s Wednesday, and at 4pm New York time the new NFL league year will begin, allowing teams to make official the many contracts that have been agreed to since the legal tampering period opened Monday. For the Seattle Seahawks, that will mean the ability of Pharoah Brown to put pen to paper and formalize the one-year contract the two sides agreed to late Tuesday.

In addition, according to a report from Tom Pelissero Wednesday morning, the Seahawks will also be able to finalize the addition of a new center who has spent the past two seasons with Ethan Pocic with the Cleveland Browns.

The #Seahawks agreed to terms with former #Browns OL Nick Harris to a one-year, $2.51 million deal plus incentives, per source. Max $3.26M for Harris, who has appeared in 40 career games (four starts). — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2024

The name Nick Harris is likely familiar to many Seahawks fans, given that he played his college football at the University of Washington before being selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has started four games in his NFL career, and could be set to compete with 2023 fifth round pick Olu Oluwatimi for the starting spot at center in Seattle.