Through all of the frenzies of free agency, the Seattle Seahawks are keeping tabs on quarterback prospects ahead of next month’s NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had his Pro Day in Eugene. If you’re interested, you can watch every throw Nix made on YouTube. Among the dozens in attendance to watch Bo throw? Seahawks offensive coordinator and former Washington Huskies coordinator Ryan Grubb.

A total of 68 Scouts/assistant GMs/Coaches were at the Oregon Ducks pro day on Tuesday.



Chicago HC Matt Eberflus and Seattle OC Ryan Grubb were among those in attendance.



Colts' WR coach Reggie Wayne was also in the building. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) March 12, 2024

Grubb has seen plenty of Nix over the past two seasons, including a bonus matchup when the Washington and Oregon played in the final Pac-12 championship game.

After a fairly up-and-down time at Auburn, Nix transferred to Oregon and put up outstanding numbers over his final two seasons. He threw for 74 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, over 8,000 yards, completed about 75 percent of his passes, and ran for 20 touchdowns. Nix finished third behind Michael Penix Jr and Jayden Daniels in the 2023 Heisman Trophy voting.

The caution with Nix is whether or not he’s benefited heavily from Oregon’s scheme, which primarily attacked defenses either behind the line of scrimmage or within nine yards beyond the LOS. In other words, it was easy offense a lot of the time.

Per @PFF, Bo Nix threw 329 passes to "open" or "wide open" targets in 2023. He had a 3.9 aDOT and saw 74.4% of his yards on said throws come via YAC. Both are second-lowest amongst QBs at the combine.



**table sorted by aDOT**



***J.J. McCarthy again showing well*** pic.twitter.com/q3XcukWIGG — Zachary Krueger (@ZK_FFB) February 28, 2024

But Nix fared well at the Senior Bowl and his Pro Day, and it’s more likely than not that he’ll be no later than a second-round pick. He could conceivably go as early as the middle of the first round.

I would expect that, much like last year and a few of the seasons when Russell Wilson was still the quarterback, we’ll see a Seahawks presence at these QB prospect Pro Days. They’re going to be in on everyone, only this time it seems more likely than not they’ll actually draft a quarterback.