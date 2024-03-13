The Seattle Seahawks have kept another one of their free agents.

Having inked new deals with Noah Fant and Leonard Williams, Seattle has made a comparatively smaller move by re-signing cornerback Artie Burns. It’s a one-year deal, but the full financial details haven’t been disclosed.

The 2016 first-round pick started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then spent a couple of seasons with the Chicago Bears, and has been with the Seahawks since the 2022 season. While Burns began his career as an outside corner, he’s transitioned to a slot role in recent seasons. After scarcely playing in his first season in Seattle, Burns had 231 defensive snaps and an additional 181 on special teams.

If it’s a very cheap one-year deal then it’s likely that, much like last year, Burns will be fighting for a roster spot. Last season he was waived during final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad, then he eventually made his way back onto the active roster.

Seattle will soon have another decision to make at the cornerback position. Mike Jackson is a restricted free agent, but could become unrestricted if the Seahawks do not give him a qualifying tender.